Ex-Mossad chief Pardo: If terror group like Hamas exists, will maintain threat

If a terror group like Hamas continues to exist, it cannot be deterred and will continue to constitute a threat, former Mossad director Tamir Pardo said on Thursday.

Speaking at the INSS conference, Pardo said that anyone who thinks they can carry out a "military campaign against a terror group" to end them has lost their way.

Saying that Israel has held "foolish" expectations regarding Hamas, he said, "There is no deterrence against a terror organization. There are only two options. Either it exists or does not exist. If it exists, there is no deterrence. They might take a hit in the head, but then they will just cut their losses, switch over their weapon magazines, and attack again."

Pardo said that another option would be to try to turn a terror group into a political group, as was done in Ireland.

The Palestinian Authority

He added that the Palestinian Authority tried to do this to some extent in recent decades.

Palestinian fighters from the armed wing of Hamas take part in a military parade to mark the anniversary of the 2014 war with Israel, near the border in the central Gaza Strip, July 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA) The former Mossad chief was very critical of Israel's pre-October 7 "conceptual framework" for deterring Hamas and was equally critical of the idea that Israel could eliminate Hamas with a military campaign, absent a political horizon.

Further, he warned that if large numbers of Palestinians were starving or underfed, it would come back to haunt Israel regarding its standing in the world long beyond whatever tactical victories the IDF has achieved against Hamas.