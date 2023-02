Former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit spoke out against the judicial reform at the Institute for National Security Studies conference on Tuesday.

"We are experiencing a process of coup d'etat, absolutely not a judicial reform," he said. "We mustn't talk to them at all as long as they don't rein in and entirely cancel this legislative abomination. The condition for any conversing has to be at the very least a total end to any legislative act. It's the bare minimum.