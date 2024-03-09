New law will sanction cell phone companies that don't provide coverage in the West Bank

The Communications Ministry passed a law last week that would impose sanctions on cell phone and media companies if they fail or refused to provide coverage and services in the West Bank to the same extent as other locations in Israel.

After a long legal battle, the law would require cell phone companies to provide reception for over 95% of the West Bank.

According to the Communications Ministry, they have defined 2024 as the "year of the cell phone" because of its increased importance during times of emergency, especially during the ongoing war.

The ministry stated that increasing cell phone coverage and high-speed internet was one of its main goals for 2024, and that the implementation of this policy is a reflection of the ministry and government as a whole's commitment to ensuring the security of all of its civilians.

There is an expected increase in the rate of establishment of cell phone towers and infrastructure to supplement this extra coverage, and the initiative comes with an extra 50 Million shekel budget to supplement this effort. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi attends digital journalism Conference at the Reichman University in Herzliya, January 9, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Politicians welcome the new law

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi commented on the successful move, saying: "The year 2024 is the year of the cell phone as I stated. As part of the overall plan to improve the cellular infrastructure in the State of Israel, we have completed a very important step that will now allow enforcement in Israel as well.

"The integration of our cellular site establishment plan in Israel with a dedicated budget of NIS 50 million that will be implemented soon, together with effective enforcement against the cellular companies, will very soon bring quality cellular infrastructure in Gaza for the safety and well-being of the residents, and an example and example of quality and service," he said.

The Communications Ministry's Director-General, Attorney Inbal Mashash, said that: "Access to mobile communications is essential and saves lives. The ministry is committed and will continue to work to improve coverage and reception along with increasing supervision and enforcement throughout the country."

Following the announcement, the head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and the chairman of the West Bank Council, Shlomo Ne'eman, welcomed the initiative and said: "This is a historic move that will make a huge contribution to saving human lives , security, and the quality of life of over half a million residents of in the West Bank.

"I thank the Communications Minister, Dr. Shlomo Karhi, for the determined leadership of this historic move, to the General of the Central Command, Yehuda Fox, and to the professionals in the Civil Administration who, together with the plan to establish the sites and the increased investment of resources, will soon lead to high-quality and continuous cellular coverage all over Judea and Samaria," he said.