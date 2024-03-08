Biden vows to bring hostages home, IDF pushes forward in Khan Yunis
Netanyahu: Israel will push on with Gaza war on Hamas, including in Rafah • PM could be implicated in the IDF's probe of October 7 massacre
Biden sends firm message to Jerusalem on Gaza aid in State of the Union address
Biden reiterated his administration's support for a two-state solution as the future of peace and security in the region.
President Joe Biden formally announced the US military would establish a temporary pier off the Gaza coast during his State of the Union address on Thursday night, sending strong messages to both Israel and Democrats who have taken to the streets and ballot boxes demanding a ceasefire and crucial aid for Palestinians.
"This crisis began on October 7 with the massacre of 2,000 people, girls, men, and boys, slaughtered after enduring sexual violence. The deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust," Biden said. "And 250 hostages taken."
Biden acknowledged the 17 family members of American hostages who were invited to attend the address.
"I pledge to all the families that will not rest until we bring every one of your loved ones home," he said.
Biden also said he's been working "nonstop" to establish a six-week ceasefire, which would allow for the release of all of the hostages and get more aid into Gaza.
The war could end if Hamas laid down its arms, released the hostages, and surrendered those responsible for October 7, Biden said.
"But Israel has the added burden as Hamas hides and operates among a civilian population like cowards, under hospitals, daycare centers, and the like," Biden said. "There's also a fundamental responsibility, though, to protect innocent civilians in Gaza."
Support for Israel
Biden touted his career-long support of Israel, noting he's the only US president to ever visit Israel during wartime. But his point to Jerusalem was firm: humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip, he said, protecting and saving innocent lives has to be priority.
"Israel must allow more aid into Gaza where humanitarian workers are caught in the crossfire," Biden said.
Biden cited more than 30,000 Palestinians who have been killed and thousands more orphaned and displaced. Food and water is running out, Biden said.
The temporary US military pier off of Gaza will provide water, medicine, and temporary shelter to Palestinians.
No US boots will be on the ground in Gaza.
Biden reiterated his administration's support for a two-state solution as the future of peace and security in the region.
"There's no other path that guarantees peace between Israel and all of its neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, with whom I'm talking," Biden said.Go to the full article >>
Turkey launches largest aid mission to Gaza yet
The shipment, setting sail for the Egyptian port of Al-Arish, comprises approximately 3,000 tons of food, medicine, and other essential supplies.
Turkey's Red Crescent, Kizilay, is planning to embark on its most significant humanitarian mission to Gaza yet, sending a colossal aid shipment through Egypt to the beleaguered enclave.
Amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza—which has escalated following an attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel on October 7—Turkey has vocally criticized Israel's military actions and has called for the international community to hold Israel accountable at the World Court for genocide.
As the situation in Gaza worsens, particularly in the north, where aid access is severely restricted, Turkey's efforts, in collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent, aim to bring much-needed relief to the residents.
The shipment, setting sail for the Egyptian port of Al-Arish, comprises approximately 3,000 tons of food, medicine, and other essential supplies.
Ramadan aid to Gaza
"This aid, which will be delivered to Gaza with the support and cooperation of the Egyptian Red Crescent, will keep the hopes of Palestinians alive on the eve of Ramadan," stated Turkey's ambassador to Cairo, Salih Mutlu Sen.
Kizilay's head, Fatma Meric Yilmaz, detailed the logistics of the mission to broadcaster CNN Turk, noting that the aid would require two voyages to Egypt and then transportation via some 200 trucks to Rafah in Gaza.
The contents of the aid packages include flour, hygiene products, ready-to-eat meals, ambulances, and portable kitchens, aimed at addressing both the immediate and longer-term needs of the over one million people seeking refuge in Gaza.
The initiative is part of Turkey's broader effort to support the Palestinian people, differing from the stance of its Western allies and some Gulf nations by not designating Hamas as a terrorist organization.Go to the full article >>
New threats from Iran’s IRGC Quds Force chief
Qaani directed his threats at Israel and other countries linked to Israel, a reference to the US apparently.
IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani threatened Israel on March 7. It is the latest threat by the Iranian regime and follows messaging from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad that threaten to try to inflame tensions in the region in the next weeks.
Qaani directed his threats at Israel and other countries linked to Israel, a reference to the US apparently.
The IRGC Quds Force commander “stressed that the resistance front has yet to exhibit the maximum of its capabilities in terms of military and deterrent power,” Iranian pre-government Fars News media said.
Qaani also openly bragged that this is already a regional war in which the “regional resistance” is threatening Israel as a “front.” Iran has operationalized numerous fronts, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. He spoke about an “integrated set that has a lot of capabilities and capacities”.
This is vague, but it clearly refers to the goal of Iran to unite the “arenas” against Israel. This refers to Gaza, the West Bank, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and other places. Qaani hinted at “surprises.” This appears timed to coincide with the Ramadan holiday.
Ramadan ceasefire
While Western countries want a ceasefire for Ramadan, Iran and its proxies are preparing for a possible regional offensive during the holiday. Iran’s Fars News said that “in early October, Hamas launched a multi-pronged surprise operation via land, sea and air.” The report noted that Iran killed 1,200 people.
The Iranian media said that “resistance groups across the region, from across Iraq and Lebanon to Yemen, have posed a serious challenge to the regime by striking the occupied territories as well as Israeli-linked vessels with hundreds of rockets, missiles and drones.” The word “resistance” is used by Iran to speak about attacks across the region.
For instance, Hezbollah in Lebanon recently killed an agricultural worker in an attack. The Houthis attacked a ship and killed two crew. These are murderous attacks targeting the innocent but Iran calls it “resistance.” Pro-Hamas activists in the West also call it “resistance.” Qaani’s threats are worth taking seriously as Iran has proven time and again that it carries out its threats.Go to the full article >>
Social media personality to show support for hostages at State of the Union address
Israel advocate and social media personality Emily Austin will attend the State of the Union address and will wear a dress adorned with yellow ribbons to show solidarity with the Gaza hostages.
Sports broadcaster, business owner and vocal Israel supporter Emily Austin will be attending the State of the Union address Thursday night as the guest of Florida Republican congressman Cory Mills.
Austin's 2.1 million social media followers are acquainted with her popular basketball podcast, her beauty company, and viral news segments where she defends Israel and advocates for the release of the hostages kidnapped on the October 7 massacre and held in Hamas captivity.
The 22-year-old New Yorker told The Post that she's always been outspoken and proud of her Jewish identity. When her career and social media platform took off when she was 18, this identity didn't conflict with her work.
However, since October 7, Austin lost followers, her brand deal with Puma, and position as a judge for the Miss Universe pageant.
Austin has been a frequent guest on Israeli and American news. She appeared on the cover of Makor Rishon magazine. A clip of her segment trying to engage in conversation with a Hamas supporter on Piers Morgan went viral. She posts videos to her social media accounts wearing a "Bring them Home Now!" t-shirt and dog tags associated with the movement advocating for the release of the hostages.
Steadfast support for Israel
Though her support is public, Austin said she does a lot of work behind the scenes engaging with her local community as well as other creators on social media.
"It's become super political. Human rights, women's rights are not political," Austin said. "Disagreeing with someone doesn't mean you don't hear their opinion."
Austin wants to engage with people who disagree with her the most, she said. At the State of the Union, she's hoping to have conversations with elected officials who disagree with her.
She'll be wearing a black dress with large, yellow ribbons on the front and back, a symbol that has come to represent the hostages.
The importance of speaking out
"Most people my age aren't given a voice," Austin said. "If you have it and don't use it, how dare you."
Also at the State of the Union will be 17 relatives of Americans taken hostage, The Post previously reported.
The Post reached out to Rep. Mills' office for comment.
IDF rescue girl trapped under rubble in Khan Yunis
"One human story is bigger than all their lies," Adraee said, describing the mission to rescue civilians trapped under rubble.
The IDF announced on Thursday that they had rescued a girl trapped under the rubble in Khan Yunis two days prior.
IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichai Adraee published a series of videos and pictures showing IDF troops rescuing a girl trapped under rubble to X on Thursday.
قصة إنسانية واحدة هي أكبر من كل أكاذيبهم: لقد قامت قوات جيش الدفاع قبل يومين بانقاذ الطفلة الفلسطينية #حلا_حمادة من قلب منطقة القتال بخان يونس، بعد ان حُوصرت بين أنقاض المبنى حيث تمكن جنودنا بعد أعمال شاقة من رصد موقع الطفلة بعد فقدان الاتصال بها، حيث قاموا بأعمال إنقاذها وسط… pic.twitter.com/cKPjKhz2mk— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 7, 2024
One human story is bigger than all their lies
"One human story is bigger than all their lies," Adraee said.
"Two days ago, IDF forces rescued a Palestinian girl from the heart of the combat zone in Khan Yunis after she was trapped in the rubble of the building," Adraee wrote on X.
"Our soldiers were able, after arduous work, to monitor the child’s location after losing contact with her."
The rescue was carried out during ongoing field operations and was coordinated with the Palestinian Red Crescent.
She was given first aid at the scene and then transported to the hospital for further treatment.
Adraee concluded by saying, "These are our soldiers - fighting like lions to dismantle Hamas and always relying on humanitarian principles."
The rescue comes amid ceasefire discussions in Cairo between Hamas and Israel.
Israel has regularly been accused of not doing enough to protect Gazan civilians during this conflict.
Which led to the current case against Israel in the International Court of Justice.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu’s office exposed Gantz to possible prosecution and arrest in Britain – report
The murky relationship between Netanyahu and Gantz takes another turn: because of the strained relationship, Netanyahu’s office was ready to expose Gantz to criminal charges and even arrest warrants.
The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exposed war cabinet minister Benny Gantz to possible prosecution and arrest in Britain, reports surfaced on Thursday.
According to sources, Israel did not grant Gantz’s delegation official delegation status, meaning that Gantz was exposed to potential criminal charges and arrest abroad. Britain alone approached the Israeli embassy to complete the process.
Against the backdrop of the growing pro-Palestinian protests in Europe, Britain feared the status of the visit, and as a result, sought to grant Gantz’s delegation an official status, meaning Gantz would have special immunity from lawsuits and arrest warrants tied to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
British involvement in granting diplomatic status
According to reports by Channel 12, the British thought that after the war, Israel would want to give the senior minister security during his visit abroad, but they were not aware of the internal politics at play between Netanyahu and Gantz.
Britain turned to the Israeli Foreign Ministry to prepare the designation letter for the official delegation. In the beginning, there was cooperation between the British and Israeli Foreign Ministry, but after a few hours, the ministry severed contact after having already received the details from Gantz’s office.
According to the report, the British were surprised and, not wanting to take a risk, turned to the British Embassy in Israel to complete the bureaucratic preparations.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 33 of which killed in captivity, IDF says