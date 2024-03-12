Public transport strengthened for private wedding at Goldknopf's request

Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf, through his adviser, requested additional busses from ultra-Orthodox (haredi) cities to Jerusalem for Wednesday, Channel 12 reported Sunday.

The request, made to Transportation Ministry Director-General Moshe Ben-Zaken, was made because of the impending wedding of the grandson of the grand rabbi of the Gur hassidic dynasty in Jerusalem, and additional buses would be needed to make sure all the guests can make it to the wedding.

The Gur hassidic dynasty is thought to be the largest hassidic sect in Israel. Goldknopf himself is a Gerrer hassid and leads Agudat Yisrael, the hassidic wing of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism Party.

How much will the additional buses cost?

According to the report, this request was to utilize hundreds of additional buses that will transport ultra-Orthodox guests from places with a high concentration of haredim throughout the country, with an estimated cost of hundreds of thousands of shekels. The request was approved.