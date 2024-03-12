Israeli minister: Hungary is the safest country for Jews in Europe, due to immigration policies

"Thanks to a responsible immigration policy, Hungary stands as the safest haven for Jews in Europe today, where the presence of armed guards at their institutions is unnecessary," Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó remarked to Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli in their meeting on Monday.

In a short visit to Hungary, Chikli engaged in meaningful discussions with several high-ranking officials, including the Deputy Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, parliamentarians, and prominent figures within the Jewish community.

The meetings, part of a diplomatic initiative, focused on reinforcing the bond between Hungary and Israel, addressing critical concerns such as terrorism, antisemitism, and the political challenges facing Israel within the EU.

Minister Chikli lauded Hungary for its resilient stance against antisemitism and its unwavering support for Israel, particularly in these challenging times. He emphasized, in a statement, "It is Hungary's robust conservative leadership that ensures Jews can walk through the streets safely, unlike in other European capitals, where, notably in London, Jews require armored vehicles for safe passage."

Discussion between Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Hungary, March 11, 2024. (credit: DIASPORA AFFAIRS MINISTRY)

Throughout his visit in Budapest, Minister Chikli also met with European Parliament member Arno Schler-Bros and Deputy Minister Miklós Panyi, tasked with parliamentary and strategic matters, to discuss UNRWA's controversial support for terrorism.

Chikli critically observed, "The direct involvement of UNRWA staff in terrorist activities and their systematic incitement within the organization's facilities leave no room for justification of an agency exclusively for Palestinians."

Chikli said the Hungarian PM has faced unjust slander

Chikli highlighted the plight of Viktor Orbán, Hungarian Prime Minister, who has "faced unjust slander," according to a statement by Chikli.

"Accusations of antisemitism and racism were hurled at him, yet today, Budapest is the singular European capital where a Jew can proudly wear a Star of David and kippah to synagogue without fear of verbal or physical abuse," Chikli affirmed.

He further praised Orbán's refusal to succumb to political correctness, multiculturalism, and the flawed concept of integrating a massive influx of refugees from Syria and Iraq.

Chikli concluded with a stark warning for Europe, presenting it with a crucial choice: "Embrace national identity or face self-destruction... Hungary is the safest country for Jews in Europe due to immigration policies."