Rhino goes wild on car with family inside at the Ramat Gan safari

A rhinoceros went wild on Wednesday at the Ramat Gan safari, hitting a car where a mother and her two children sat.

The mother and children were not injured, but the car was damaged due to the rhinoceros's behavior.

The safari said that the rhinoceros, whose name is Mafenzi, is ten years old and came a few months ago from a zoo in Lille, France.

Rhino not used to vehicles

"Mafenzi is not used to vehicles, and it is possible that he was stressed and therefore hit the car," said the Safari announcement.

"The safari team put Mafenzi into a large compound separated from the savannah in order to calm him down so that the incident would not happen again

“The hypothesis is that he was stressed by a vehicle that stopped to look at him. We are sorry for the experience that the mother and her children had to go through. They were treated at the safari clinic, the safari personnel calmed them down and accompanied them."