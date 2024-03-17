Tiv Ta’am to lower prices before Passover

The Tiv Ta’am supermarket chain will continue its price reduction strategy that began about three years ago, lowering the prices in the fruit and vegetable department in preparation for the Passover holiday.

This is a 30% discount rate for the vegetable and fruit products, and thus it will be comparable to the prices of the best-selling vegetables and fruits that make up the basic basket to the prices of Shufersal Deal (Sunday-Wednesday) and Shufersal Basket Online (Thursday-Saturday).

Tiv Ta’am has chosen to discount about 20 products that are the best sellers in the department. The price update will begin this week in the major branches and on the website www.tivtaam.co.il.

The move will be accompanied by a festive campaign that will cost about half a million shekels under the slogan: "Cutting the prices of the fruits and vegetables, the same quality at a new price."

Haggai Shalom, CEO and owner of the Tiv Ta’am Group: "This is a continuation of the price control process that we started in the network about four years ago, in which we reduced the prices of about 3,000 individual products from a variety of different departments to Shufersal Deal prices.

"The move that is now being made in preparation for Passover and at a time when the cost of living is worrying everyone comes to strengthen the viability of everyday shopping and of course holiday shopping. The price reduction is carried out while taking care and maintaining the advantages that characterize the chain: quality, shopping experience, wide international culinary variety, service, and more."

Shalom also added that: "The price update is valid in the large chain stores. In the urban stores, we will continue to be competitive, high quality, diverse, and better than the competitors."