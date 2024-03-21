'Didn't even thank us': Sara Netanyahu complains over hostage release credit - report

Sara Netanyahu is reported to have complained about the lack of thanks she or her husband had received for releasing the hostages, according to a Thursday evening report by N12.

According to the report, A female Member of the Knesset from the opposition met with Sara Netanyahu last week to try and promote the release of the hostages, asking her to try and use her position as the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do so.

Although the prime minister's wife has no formal position in government, unlike presidential systems in the US or France, Sara is known to have a significant influence on the Prime Minister's choices.

Following the release of Gilad Schalit in 2011, Sara claimed she was responsible for freeing him, and due to that, many still pin their hope on her to influence the Prime Minister. SARA NETANYAHU and rescued hostage Ori Megidish in conversation. (credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

Controversial statements

Among several other statements, the MK reported that Sara had bemoaned the lack of thanks she and her husband had received for releasing the hostages.

"Did you see how many hostages we returned? They didn't even thank us."

She's also reported to have said similar things to other parties on different occasions.

The Prime Minister's Office rejected the comments and claimed that: "One could say whatever they want on a private conversation, including lies and far-fetched inventions."

Sara has been at the center of a few controversies involving her personal influence on the Prime Minister during the war, including one in January where she was reported to have pushed for government spokesperson Eylon Levy to be fired because of his active role in the judicial protest movement.

Levy was suspended on Tuesday after responding to a tweet by British Foreign Minister David Cameron.