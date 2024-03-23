'ISIS is managed by Israeli intelligence': Ahmad Tibi 'likes' conspiracy theory

MK Ahmed Tibi "liked" a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday that places blame for the terror attack in Moscow, for which the Islamic State has claimed responsibility, on Israeli intelligence and the United States, N12 reported Saturday.

Ahmad Tibi is an Arab Israeli lawmaker and a Member of Knesset from the Hadash-Ta'al party.

The post that Tibi "liked" was written by Daniel Haqiqatjou, who wrote, “How exactly does it help Muslims or Palestinians to launch bombing attacks on Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, and Russia? If past behavior is any indication, one can expect future ISIS attacks on Qatar, Yemen, Lebanon, Algeria, China, South Africa, Ireland, and Latin America. It is widely recognized that ISIS is a false flag operation run by Israeli intelligence to harm Muslims.”

ISIS being run by Israel is a conspiracy theory held by a number of those who are opposed to Israel.

MK Tibi's response

MK Ahmad Tibi responded to N12, saying, "The 'like' was for the tweet against ISIS and for always acting against Muslim countries or those who support the Palestinian cause," while he specifically clarified the like was not for the conspiracy theory in the post.

Tibi continued, "ISIS, the monster, hurts Muslims and Islam the most, and for that, I liked [the post]. It's been almost six months of war, I have had viewpoints after October 7 and before, and N12 remembers to mention me for the first time with this lie. Journalism at its best. N12 did not bother to approach me when my family was killed in Gaza. Embarrassing.” According to MK Tibi, thirteen of his family members in Gaza have died during this war. Vehicles of Russian emergency services are parked near the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2024. (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

Haqiqatjou began the post, stating, “ISIS constantly commits terror attacks which either target Muslims who support Palestine, or non-Muslim populations sympathetic to Muslims and Palestinians.”

He then lists countries ISIS has attacked in the past four months, including Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, and Russia.

ISIS constantly commits terror attacks which either target Muslims who support Palestine, or non-Muslim populations sympathetic to Muslims and Palestinians.Who has ISIS attacked over the past 4 months during Israel's war on Gaza?(1) Turkey in January(2) Iran in January(3)… — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) March 22, 2024

He states that it's a widely known fact that all Muslims hate ISIS because “although they pretend to represent Islam, their actions of intentionally killing women and children are a blatant violation of the Sharia. Moreover, their actions are calculated to harm rather than help Muslims.”

“How exactly does it help Muslims or Palestinians to launch bombing attacks on Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, and Russia?” Haqiqatjou asked.

He argues that Israel has a long history of false flag operations targeting Muslims, including the “Bombing of the King David Hotel, the Lavon Affair, the US liberty attack, and the [REDACTED] in 2001.” The event in 2001 is a reference to the September 11 attacks on the United States in 2001.

Haqiqatjou argues that in this terror attack on Russia, “it is likely that Israel's partner the CIA was involved. The US and Israel have a shared interest in destroying Russia - and this ISIS attack is like the recent US false flag bombing of Nordstream.”

He finally asks his readers not to consider false flags conspiracy theories. He argues that “The only reason why the public is not aware of these basic facts is that Israel and the ADL control social media companies like facebook, youtube, (increasingly twitter), and (likely in the future) Tiktok,” invoking antisemitic conspiracies and tropes.

Later, in a separate statement, the MK said on X, “I wrote [this] before I saw the announcement about ISIS's responsibility (which still requires verification as sometimes claims of ISIS responsibility originate from other entities)."

כתבתי לפני שראיתי את ההודעה על אחריות דאעש( שעדיין מחייבת אימות כי לעתים הודעות על אחריות דאעש הן ביוזמת גוף אחר). הכוונה היא המוסר הכפול של ארה׳ב . והמוסר הכפול לגבי הרג האזרחים בעזה .אפשר לחזור לכל פיגוע או הפצצה במלחמת רוסיה אוקראינה לגבי הסטנדרט הכפול של הממשל. — Ahmad Tibi (@Ahmad_tibi) March 23, 2024

He added, "The reference is to the double standard of the United States. This duality extends to their treatment of civilian casualties in Gaza. One can go back to any attack or bombing in the Russia-Ukraine war regarding the [US] government's double standard.”