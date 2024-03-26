Police catch sex offenders dancing with minors during megillah reading

During Purim, the Tzur unit of the Israel prison service conducted a secret and special operation aimed at preventing repeated sexual abuse of minors and defenseless.

Officers operated during the holiday at Purim events, synagogues, main stages, places where minors had gathered, and crowd gatherings.

They carried out enforcement actions against 20 convicted sex offenders who violated the supervision order.

(credit: REUTERS)

Sex offenders danced with minors during megillah reading

Officers found offenders who were supposed to be under supervision, using drugs, entering gathering places for minors, making contact with female minors, and watching pedophilic content.

In one case, sex offenders were spotted dancing with children in a synagogue while the megillah was being read.

The Tzur unit stated that "parental involvement can, in many cases, prevent the danger involved in exposing children to sex offenders."