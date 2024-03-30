Hundreds march in Deir Hanna in support of Gaza on Land Day

Hundreds of people marched on Saturday in the Arab local council of Deir Hanna in northern Israel in support of Gaza on Land Day.

Land Day reoccurs on March 30 as a day of commemoration for Arab citizens of Israel and Palestinians for the events of that date in 1976, where Arab-Israelis went on a general strike in Arab towns in response to the government's announcement of a plan to expropriate thousands of dunams of land.

בדיר חנא בגליל ממשיכים להפגין והם שרים : עזה אל תתרגשי כולכם גיבורים וגאווה / עזה ( האשם ) לא ניכנעת לטנקים ולתותחנים / יא עזה תחזיקי מעמד ומעזה יצאו האריות ..זה השיר שהם שרים בדיר חנא pic.twitter.com/ASFGuxdUoE — כל החדשות בזמן אמת (@Saher95755738) March 30, 2024

Video documentation from Saturday showed a large crowd marching and waving Palestinian flags.

What did the event focus on?

The event in Deir Hana focused on three main issues this year: preserving the land, dealing with the rising crime in Arab society and calling for an end to the war in Gaza, according to Maariv.

Hadash-Ta'al MK Yosef Atauna wrote: "We will stand firm and continue to fight against the government of killing and destruction until the war stops."

Other events were held in several places throughout the country, including in Sakhnin, where Ra'am MK Iman Khativ-Yasin and Hadash-Ta'al MK Osama Saadi participated.