Mony Brosh appointed VP of sports at Eventim

Mony Brosh was recently appointed VP of sports at the Eventim Group - Zappa Israel.

Ami Feinstein, CEO of Eventim - Zappa Israel, made the appointment.

As part of his role, he will be responsible for all of the company's sports activities, which include the world's most advanced ticketing solutions for sports clubs, associations, and more, and the marketing and sale of tickets to Israeli sports fans for the world's leading sports events.

In addition, he will lead the establishment of fan complexes, sports events, and the initiation of friendly matches with the world's leading teams that are among Eventim clients worldwide.

Brosh has proven experience in realizing and increasing business potential, with a systemic vision and creative and innovative thinking, along with extensive experience in establishing and leading organizations with a high media profile.

Brosh was CEO of the Beitar Jerusalem football club between 2018-2022.

He then began consulting for companies and entities on digital, business development, marketing, merchandising, and more. He has also advised start-ups in the fields of technology and sports.

"I am happy to join the Eventim Group, which is the largest entertainment group in Israel, and to establish the company's activities in the field of sports,” Brosh said.

“The time has come to bring the European sports culture to Israel and create an optimal fan experience from end to end - from the subscription/ticket purchase process, through fan complexes to a smooth entrance to the game itself.”

Eventim Group technology is used by dozens of clubs around the world, including global sports events such as the Olympics and more.