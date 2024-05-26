Gallant: Ultra-Orthodox draft bill agreements stuck at 80%, Gantz disappointing

Negotiations among Israel's emergency wartime government over Haredi enlistment into the IDF has reached a standstill after both sides agreed to roughly 80% of an ultra-Orthodox draft bill, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Sunday evening.

The Defense Minister, who spoke to the press after visiting IDF soldiers in Rafah, noted that agreements can still be reached, stressing that the IDF needs more soldiers "in the immediate term."

Gallant claimed that disputes between Haredi factions and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz centered around each side refusing to concede from its position, accusing Gantz of leveraging the draft issue to force an agreed-upon date for elections.

"The Haredi sector wants to serve"

"I expected Gantz to rise above and showcase the necessary leadership needed and he has not done that. There is still time to take a step forward, for Gantz as well."

Gallant reaffirmed that he would not support a bill that is not supported by a large majority of the Israeli population, warning that such a bill would become a point of contention for a majority of IDF soldiers to the point of reaching "unwanted phenomena," alluding to a recent viral clip of a soldier the IDF top brass with mutiny. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visits IDF soldiers operating in Gaza's Rafah, May 26, 2024. (credit: ARIEL HERMONY/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

During the briefing, the Defense Minister revealed he had received a letter from dozens of IDF combat soldiers and officers, many of which are part of the Religious Zionism sector, who wrote that "everyone needs to serve."

"Soldiers in the battlefield are waiting for us to show solidarity, they are waiting for true Zionist words from this government. They are angry that elected officials act in certain ways and blame one another," Gallant added.

Gallant also said that the Defense Ministry had worked tirelessly since October 7 to prepare the IDF, "from pilot training to Unit 8200," to accommodate the Haredi lifestyle.

The Defense Minister further revealed the eight-point outline of the draft bill negotiations, saying that five points had been agreed to in principle and confirming that talks had stalled due to disagreements on three points.

Gallant said that all sides had agreed that the initial rate of Haredi integration into the IDF for the first year should stand at 25% of the eligible population, rising to 50% within five years. One conflict that arose in the talks, Gallant said, was over whether this rate of integration would be decided upon in a government vote or through Knesset hearings.

Another issue was one of financial sanctions being imposed on yeshivas and Haredi institutions that fail to meet the threshold for Haredi integration into the Israeli military, Gallant said. Lastly, the final major obstacle in talks as per the Defense Minister was deciding upon an alternate route if the outline agreed upon would fail to yield positive results three years in.

"No agreements were made [on these issues] but it is not a dramatic gap. To me, this is a moment where our nation is tested...this is crucial for both cultural and operational purposes."

Gallant added, "the Haredi sector wants to serve...we find ourselves fighting on seven separate fronts, the public will not forget those who put their political interests above national ones.

"This is not about politics - it's about math," he said.