'Welcome home!': Israeli leaders rejoice as four hostages freed in Gaza operation

Israeli leaders and politicians rejoiced on Saturday afternoon after it was revealed that four hostages were released in two complex operations in Nuseirat, in the Gaza Strip, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The four hostages, Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), were all taken hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip during the Nova festival massacre on October 7.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Argamani following her rescue in a phone call released to the public. In the call, Argamani said: "I haven't spoken Hebrew in a very long time," after Netanyahu asked how she was feeling.

"For one moment, we haven't given up on you. I don't know if you believed it, but we had full belief," the prime minister told the former hostage. Netanyahu was later making his way to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, where the hostages were taken.

President Isaac Herzog also spoke to Argamani following her release in a video shared by the President's Residence.

Former Gaza hostage Noa Argamani speaks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the phone after her rescue, June 8, 2024. (VIA MAARIV)

Hostages' forum: All hostages need to be freed

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum sent out a statement following the operation: "The heroic operation by the IDF that freed and brought home Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Andrey Kozlov, and Almog Meir Jan is a miraculous triumph.

"Now, with the joy that is washing over Israel, the Israeli government must remember its commitment to bring back all 120 hostages still held by Hamas - the living for rehabilitation, the murdered for burial.

We continue to call upon the international community to apply the necessary pressure on Hamas to accept the proposed deal and release the other 120 hostages held in captivity; every day, there is a day too far."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant praised Israel's security forces for the operation, stating that "our troops conducted a heroic operation to rescue four hostages held by Hamas and brought them home to Israel.

I followed the complex operation from the command and control center. The IDF, Shin Bet, and special forces operated with extraordinary courage under heavy fire and succeeded in completing their mission."

Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X: "The heart bursts with joy as Noa and her mother reunite; Andrey, Shlomi, and Almog have also returned home to their loved ones, who had waited day and night. Together, we will march on to bring them all home."

שמחה עצומה והלב מתפוצץ מאושר! נועה ואימה יחד שוב, שלומי, אנדריי ואלמוג חזרו גם הם הביתה לאהוביהם שחיכו יומם וליל. נמשיך יחד על מנת להחזיר את כולם. תודה וכל הכבוד לחיילי צה"ל והשב"כ ולכוחות הימ"מ הגיבורים שמסכנים את חייהם עבור המטרה הקדושה מכל. עם ישראל חי ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7oBKtND5gt — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 8, 2024

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid also released a statement expressing "tremendous excitement" over the news of the hostages' rescue.

"Noa, Shlomi, Almog, and Andrey - we have waited for you and are still waiting for everyone. Much appreciation to our security forces for a daring and brave operation of the highest quality," he added.

Dozens of Israelis were also seen celebrating the release in the Greek capital city of Athens.

עשרות ישראלים חוגגים את שחרור החטופים באתונה pic.twitter.com/WcGtWi2cEV — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) June 8, 2024

The hostages were rescued by Shin Bet and Yamam fighters from two different locations in an operation in the heart of Nuseirat. Their medical condition is stable, and they have been transferred for further medical examinations at the 'Sheba' Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.