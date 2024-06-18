Six protestors seek compensation from police over use of skunk water

On June 13, a damages claim was filed by the detainee system regarding the use of “skunk” water by Jerusalem police to disperse protesters during a May protest.

The six protesters, represented by attorneys Miri Gross-Horen and Noa Pinchuk-Alexander, demand financial compensation of NIS 190,000 from the police for monetary damages and mental disturbance caused by their use of skunk spray.

The protestors suffered exposure to Skunk spray while demonstrating on a sidewalk near Sacher Park in the city on May 20.

Four protestors arrested

Back in April, at least four were arrested for disorderly conduct after surrounding Minister of National Security Ben Gvir’s car after violent clashes between police and protestors erupted, with spunk spray deployed to deter the crowd.

Protesters overturned dumpsters, set off fireworks, and obstructed traffic, according to police.

This protest took place following the release of a Hamas propaganda video of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was kidnapped from the Nova music festival on October 7.

Channel 12 News reports that one of those arrested is a close friend of Goldberg-Polin.

Police use a cannon to spray skunk water, a foul smelling substance, on protesters at a demonstration following a parliament vote on a contested bill that limits Supreme Court powers to void some government decisions, in Jerusalem July 24, 2023 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Lawyers draft letter to attorney-general

In May, lawyers Daniel Hacklai and Idan Seger from the Constitutional Law and Human Rights Forum at the Israel Bar Association sent a letter to the Attorney-General and Legal Adviser to the government, Gali Bahrav-Miara, and the Legal Adviser of the Police, Deputy Superintendent Elazar Kahana, demanding an "urgent assessment of the escalation and false arrests of demonstrators against the Israeli government and the extent of police violence against them."

In this letter, they addressed the ongoing use of skunk water by police officers.

They called for the attorney general to "order the Commissioner of the Israel Police as well as the Legal Counsel of the Israel Police to issue clear and uniform orders to all Israel police districts and all Israel police stations according to which the set written below is absolutely prohibited and that the police officers must once again adhere to the rule of law and human and citizen rights."

In the letter’s conclusion, they called on Gali Baharav-Miara to take immediate action to correct the mentioned violations. They closely follow any regulation updates regarding law enforcement tools during protests.