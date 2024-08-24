Police arrest mother on suspicion of neglect for her three children

Police in Jerusalem, along with welfare officials, recovered three minors who were allegedly being held in a one-room apartment under poor conditions by their mother in the city center, the Police reported Friday.

The suspect, the mother, was arrested and taken in for questioning.

The three children, the youngest of whom is under two years old, were found locked in a room, neglected, and were living without basic living conditions.

Officers from the capital’s central unit managed to enter the room, where they found the suspect and her three children, with a strong odor of filth in the air.

Suspicion of neglect

The 40-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of neglect.

The three children were taken for medical examination, after which they will be handed over to welfare authorities for further care.