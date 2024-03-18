Court extends arrest of mother suspected of murdering toddler in Beersheba

The magistrate court has decided to extend the arrest of a 27-year-old woman, the mother of a toddler from Beersheba who died earlier this month, as part of the investigations into his death, the police announced on Monday.

The evidence collected raised suspicions of murder along with abuse and neglect of the toddler both by the toddler's mother and by her partner, a 32-year-old, also a resident of Beersheba.

The mother's partner was arrested on Sunday for questioning, the police said. The couple's arrest was extended until March 24.

Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba (credit: DR. AVISHAI TEICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Couple is suspected of additional crimes

The couple is also suspected of committing crimes of neglect and abuse against the toddlers' two older brothers, who are minors, the police further said.

The two siblings were hospitalized in the Soroka Medical Center in serious condition and released for further treatment by the welfare officials of the Beersheba municipality, the police concluded.