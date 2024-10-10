The full version of coverage of The Jerusalem Post's visit will appear at 7:00 p.m. Israel time

A kitchen with advanced Kornet anti-tank missiles, a side room with an anti-aircraft gun, and a storage room with mortars.

These were the sights that The Jerusalem Post saw up close during a trip on Thursday embedding with IDF Division 91 in a village in the eastern part of southern Lebanon, the first such trip for Israeli journalists since the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

JPost embeds with IDF soldiers in Lebanon for first time since 2006 (YONAH JEREMY BOB)

Since the invasion started on September 30, the IDF has been blasting pictures and videos of the thousands upon thousands of weapons, many high-end, it has been found in village after village, house after house in southern Lebanon.

The Post first had the opportunity to see many of the weapons up close in the North, on the Israeli side of the border on October 1. JPost's Military Correspondent Yonah Jeremy Bob embeds with the IDF in Lebanon, October 10, 2024 (credit: Canva, YONAH JEREMY BOB)

But there is something even more powerful about seeing these weapons in their “natural environment” where they have been newly found in Lebanese villages.

The full version of The Jerusalem Post's coverage of the visit will appear at 7:00 p.m. Israel time