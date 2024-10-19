IAF kills Hezbollah deputy commander Naser Abed al-Aziz Rashid in Lebanon

The IAF eliminated Hezbollah deputy commander Naser Abed al-Aziz Rashid on Friday, the IDF announced on Saturday morning, along with a list of other successful operations in both Lebanon and Gaza.

Rashid had been Hezbollah’s deputy commander of the Bint Jbeil area of southern Lebanon, a position he used to advance and carry out terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians, the military said.

The IDF added that its troops continued carrying out localized and targeted raids against Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure in southern Lebanon, where they successfully dismantled numerous weapons.

One of the weapons reportedly destroyed by the IDF in southern Lebanon was a "Kornet" anti-tank missile launcher that was ready to fire toward communities in northern Israel.

Despite Hezbollah terrorists firing rockets toward IDF soldiers conducting operational activities in southern Lebanon on Friday, the military confirmed that no injuries were reported, and an IAF aircraft struck and destroyed the launcher that had fired the rockets.

The strike was a part of the ongoing IAF operations to target Hezbollah weapons storage facilities and launchers aimed toward Israeli territory over the past day, the IDF continued.

Fighting against Hamas

On the southern front, IDF troops reportedly eliminated two terrorist cells that posed a threat to the troops in the Rafah area of Gaza, killing the armed terrorists during exchanges of fire.

Additionally, the IDF reported that In the Jabalya area, troops eliminated several terrorists in close-quarters encounters and IAF strikes.

Further, in the central Gaza Strip, the troops directed IAF strikes and dismantled terrorist structures used by Hamas to execute sniper attacks and plant explosives.