IDF troops build sukkah in the Gaza Strip, amid ongoing war

IDF soldiers and reservists managed to set up a sukkah in the northern part of the Gaza Strip amid the Sukkot holiday.

Moshiko Moskowitz, a soldier and chairman of the "Hatazala4Israel" association, was among those who built the sukkah.

In footage from Gaza, Moskowitz is seen blessing the Four Species inside the sukkah, which serves as a spiritual source for soldiers on the front lines.

Moskowitz said: "In the middle f the complexity and difficulty of the campaign, it is important for us to maintain Jewish values and feel the spirit of the holiday, even here, in a place where daily reality challenges us so much."

'Not just a physical place'

"This sukkah is not just a physical place, but a symbol of hope and faith that we will continue to stand our ground with courage," he added. IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, October 17, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"The sukkah that was set up in Gaza serves as a small point of light amidst the war, conveying a message of resilience, optimism, and a Jewish spirit that does not surrender, even under the most difficult conditions," Moskowitz further noted.