WATCH: IDF releases final GoPro footage of fallen soldier Captain Itay Ariel Giat

The IDF released the final video from Captain Itay Ariel Giat's GoPro headcam, a soldier in the Yahalom Unit, on Sunday.

The video was filmed on October 1, one day before his death, during IDF operational activity.

Soldiers from the Egoz Unit, including those from Giat's team, carried out a targeted raid on Hezbollah terror sites in southern Lebanon, where Giat fell during an encounter with terrorists in southern Lebanon on October 2.

Giat, alongside Egoz soldiers, located and destroyed a significant number of Hezbollah infrastructure and buildings. Soldiers also located numerous weapons, including mortars, anti-tank missiles, and loaded rocket launchers belonging to Hezbollah.

Remembering Itay Ariel Giat

While not explicitly mentioning Giat by name, the father of a soldier wounded in the incident told British newspaper The Times that his son had been saved thanks to an officer next to him. The officer referenced in this incident was killed. L to R: Capt. Harel Etinger, Sgt.-Maj. Nazar Itkin, Sgt.-Maj. Noam Barzilay, Capt. Itai Ariel Giat, St.-Sgt. Ido Broyer, St.-Sgt. Almken Terefe, Sgt.-Maj. Or Mantzur. (illustration) (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“My son was very lucky,” the father said. “The man next to him, who died, protected him.”

Giat fell alongside Capt. Eitan Oster, Capt. Harel Etinger, St.-Sgt. Ido Broyer, Sgt.-Maj. Noam Barzilay, Sgt.-Maj. Or Mantzur, Sgt-Maj Nazar Itkin, and St.-Sgt. Almken Terefe.

A message of condolence was also shared by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said, “I would like to send my condolences from the bottom of my heart to the families of our heroes who fell today in Lebanon."