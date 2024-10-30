IAF strikes rocket launcher that fired at Ma'alot-Tarshiha, pounds Hezbollah across Lebanon

Israel Air Force (IAF) jets struck the Hezbollah rocket launcher from which rockets were fired toward Ma'alot-Tarshiha in northern Israel on Tuesday, the military said on Wednesday.

The Hezbollah rocket killed 24-year-old Israeli-Arab Mohammad Naim and wounded several others.

The military added that the IAF struck some 100 targets belonging to the terror group throughout Lebanon.

In southern Lebanon, troops of the 146th Division located weapons and attacked dozens of targets, including anti-tank missile launchers and military structures.

In parallel, soldiers of the 91st Division demolished shafts and eliminated terrorists. Troops also found maps that outlined the shooting of projectiles toward Israeli territory, the military noted. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. October 30, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF also affirmed that the soldiers unearthed many weapons and launchers embedded in civilian areas that were directed toward Israel.

IDF operates in the Gaza Strip

In the Gaza Strip, troops of the 162 Division carried out activities in Jabalya, in northern Gaza, eliminating terrorists in close-quarters combat and via aircraft.

In central Gaza and the south of the Strip, troops destroyed terror ordnances and killed terrorists, the military added.