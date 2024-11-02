WATCH: IDF uncovers Hamas weapons production tunnel in civilian area near Zeitoun, Gaza

Soldiers from the 5th Brigade located an underground tunnel route within the civilian population near Zeitoun containing a Hamas weapons manufacturing facility, the military announced on Saturday evening.

The troops operated under the direction of the 252nd Division.

The IDF reportedly located workshops and hundreds of supplies for producing rockets, shells, grenades, and diving equipment intended for terrorist infiltration by sea inside the structure.

The tunnel route contained several long-term living areas equipped with an oven, stove, food supplies, beds, and offices used by terrorists throughout the war, the military added.

Combat engineering troops, under the direction of Southern Command and in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit and the Defense Ministry's Engineering and Construction Directorate, located and dismantled the tunnel.

Footage from soldiers' head cameras inside a subterranean weapons manufacturing facility in central Gaza. November 2, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

As a result, the weapons production capabilities were damaged and mitigated the possibility for Hamas to produce weapons, the military noted.