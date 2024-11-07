IDF launches op. in Beit Lahiya in Gaza, IAF pounds Hezbollah in Lebanon

IDF troops launched operations in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip after intelligence information pointed to potential terrorists and terror infrastructure in the area, the IDF reported on Thursday.

The military added that it had facilitated the secure evacuation of civilians from the area.

In parallel, in Jabalya, soldiers carried out operations, eliminating around 50 terrorists over the past day.

In Rafah, in southern Gaza, IDF troops killed terrorists and demolished terrorist infrastructure, the military noted.

In coordination with the Israel Air Force (IAF), soldiers killed via aircraft fire an armed terrorist who was advancing toward the troops.

IDF operates in Lebanon

The IAF struck over 110 terror-related sites linked to Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, of which approximately 20 sites were located in Lebanon's Baalbek area and north of the Litani River.

Some 60 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated in the attacks, the IDF added. IDF in Lebanon (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The IDF also demolished a weapons storage facility, a military structure, and a launcher from which projectiles had been fired toward Israel's center.

An additional rocket launcher which posed a threat to the troops in the area was also destroyed.