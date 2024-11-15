Israel Air Force kills terrorist from PIJ Gaza City Brigade during strike

Israel's military killed terrorist Alkaman Abed Elslam Khalil Anbar, who held a significant role in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Gaza City Brigade, the IDF announced on Friday morning.

According to the IDF, Anbar's position in the Islamic Jihad's Gaza City Brigade placed him responsible for the terror group's fire array that directed rockets toward Israeli territory.

It also noted that Anbar was a significant figure in the group's weapon manufacturing processes.

Anbar's elimination occurred through the intelligence direction of the Israeli Security Agency, the IDF said. He was hit during an Israel Air Force strike.

The IDF also added that Anbar was eliminated alongside other Islamic Jihad terrorists who reportedly fired rockets toward Israel and its military troops. IDF tank operating in the Gaza Strip, published on November 15, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

IDF continues Gaza Strip operations

The IDF said that since Thursday, it has been continuing its operational activity in several areas of the Gaza Strip, including Jabalya, Beit Lahia, and Rafah.

During these operations, it reportedly directed aerial strikes and located large quantities of weaponry, including explosive devices, machine guns, and additional terrorist equipment.