Joint initiative with Sapir College, Aliyah Ministry aims to rehabilitate Israel's South with Olim

The Tekuma Regional Council is working in collaboration with Israel's Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency, and Sapir Academic College, in order to launch a targeted aliyah program. New immigrants to Israel between the ages of 18 to 35 will study at Sapir College in Sderot, and live in the surrounding Tekuma region.

New Olim will be able to live at the Jewish Agency’s Ibim Absorption Center, which will act as an integral resource for immersion and integration of young immigrants to the region, continuing recovery efforts in a post October 7 world.

Director General of the Prime Minister's Office and head of the Tekuma Administration, Yossi Sheli, stated: "The success of the region's rehabilitation largely depends on creating continuity and strengthening the young community here, while attracting a new and diverse population to experience life in the region.

"This initiative will reinforce the local youth population and bolster Sapir Academic College as a leading institution of higher education. Tekuma Administration is working closely with civil society organizations and national institutions as we promised at the outset of this endeavor."

Kicking off at Sapir College

The program officially launched in mid-November upon the enrollment of 17 new immigrants to Israel at Sapir College. Students are pursuing both undergraduate degrees, as well as participating in academic preparation programs.

Their involvement in this particular initiative will also allow these new immigrants to receive extended Hebrew ulpan support while undergoing their studies.

The makeup of the participants in this program include those who hail from Ethiopia, the former Soviet Union, and many other nations. Those participating exhibit an interest and commitment in rebuilding Israel's recovering south.

At a cost of NIS 1.4 million, the local administration, in conjunction with associated government agencies, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, covers tuition assistance and living stipends of NIS 4,000 per student for one year. The Jewish Agency will handle the remaining aspects.

This program aims to invest in the region and rebuild the economic foundation, helping young Olim find a place in a once-flourishing community.

Major General (res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of the Jewish Agency, commented on the program. "The Ibim Absorption Center serves as an incubator for immigrants and young people who choose to build their lives in Israel. Immigration is a tremendous engine for growth, resilience, and innovation in all areas of life. It brings hope. The combined efforts in Ibim, located in the Gaza envelope, are driving significant momentum for recovery and development. I look forward to welcoming another million immigrants in the coming years to help build a stronger and better Israel. This is true Tekuma (rebirth)."