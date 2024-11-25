'Genocide-free cola,' Cola Gaza, to fund Gaza hospital and boycott

Since its introduction in early August, 500,000 cans of 'Cola Gaza' have been sold, and it is available online for 12 British pounds ($15) per six-pack, according to Halk TV.

The beverage, created by Palestinian businessman and activist Osama Qashoo in England, aims to support Palestinians and boycott companies that, he claims, support and fuel the Israeli army in Gaza.

Qashoo developed 'Cola Gaza' to commemorate Palestinian children who lost their lives in Israeli attacks in Gaza, reports Haberler. He said in the reports that he hopes that every sip of 'Cola Gaza' reminds people of Palestine's plight. "I want every sip to remind people of Palestine's struggle," he said.

All revenue from 'Cola Gaza' is donated for the reconstruction of the maternity ward of Al-Kerame Hospital near Gaza City, according to Halk TV. Specifically, the funds are directed towards rebuilding the maternity ward of the al-Karama Hospital, northwest of Gaza City.

Initially, Qashoo began by placing 'Cola Gaza' in his three London restaurants to protest Israel and support Palestine, as reported by Haberler. The beverage is now sold by Muslim retailers, including Manchester-based Al Aqsa, which recently sold out, according to Halk TV. Cola Gaza (credit: screenshot)

'Genocide-free cola'

Produced in Poland and imported to England, 'Cola Gaza' is not currently found in large supermarkets, states Haberler. The cola is produced with traditional cola ingredients and has a sweet and sour taste similar to Coca-Cola, reports Halk TV.

However, Qashoo claims that the recipe is unique, setting it apart from other colas. He stated that it is "completely different from the formula used by Coca-Cola," according to Halk TV.

Advertisements for 'Cola Gaza' include the phrase "Genocide-free cola," highlighting its ethical stance, reports Halk TV. The beverage is more expensive than regular colas, priced at 12 British pounds ($15) for a six-pack online.

Qashoo stated that 'Cola Gaza' is an alternative to the Israel-supporting Coca-Cola and aims to "build a boycott movement" that will hit Coca-Cola financially, with "number one" being the boycott of companies that support the Israeli army and genocide in Gaza, according to Halk TV. With 'Cola Gaza', he aims to deal a financial blow to Coca-Cola, highlighting the importance of hitting companies that "fuel this genocide" in their revenue stream.

He expressed that 'Cola Gaza' is an important step to raise awareness against the Israeli occupation and strengthen the boycott movement, which is part of a larger movement that raises awareness of Palestine and supports the boycott against major cola brands operating in Israel, as reported by Haberler. He noted that the number of consumers boycotting Israeli companies is increasing, stating that this trend is on the rise. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Producing 'Cola Gaza' was a challenge for Qashoo, who described it as a "very hard and painful process" due to his lack of expertise in the drink industry, according to Haberler. Despite these challenges, he stated that they did not compromise on the name, logo, and flag of 'Cola Gaza', reports Haberler.

Coca-Cola operates a facility in the Atarot industrial zone in Jerusalem, an area considered to be over the Green Line, and faced a fresh boycott starting on October 7 last year, according to Halk TV. Qashoo's initiative is part of a larger movement to boycott companies supporting the Israeli army.