Global leaders express contrasting opinions on Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Israeli politicians, as well as global leaders, began responding on Monday to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which would reportedly be announced at 10 p.m. on Tuesday by the United States and France.

As The Jerusalem Post reported, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called the agreement a "grave mistake" and a "historic missed opportunity" to dismantle Hezbollah, arguing, "We must not stop with Hezbollah battered and eager for a ceasefire." Likud MK Dan Illouz echoed these concerns, warning the deal grants Hezbollah "strategic achievements" and "endangers Israel's security."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich dismissed the agreement's potential, stating, "It will be worth the paper it's written on," possibly even suggesting Hezbollah, which is the main aggressor against Israel in Lebanon, will not honor the agreement.

MK Amit Halevi criticized its implications, emphasizing it legitimizes Hezbollah’s dominance in Lebanon, calling for "the removal of Hezbollah from Lebanon." Others, like Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, demanded stricter terms, insisting, "Under no circumstances should we trade operational successes for quiet equivalent to a bowl of lentils."

Amid skepticism, some leaders question the reliance on international monitoring, with Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter opposing a "copy-paste" of ineffective past agreements, according to the Post’s report. The consensus among critics is that only the full dismantling of Hezbollah will ensure lasting security for northern Israel and its residents.

“There are three threats to the residents in northern Israel: an invasion, direct missile fire, and rocket fire. All of which the agreement doesn’t solve,” emphasized Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet in a video post on X, formerly Twitter.

ביחס להסכם המסתמן ישראל-חיזבאללה (על בסיס המידע שפורסם):*הצלחה צבאית אדירה של לוחמי צה״ל ומפקדיו מתורגמת לכישלון בטחוני-מדיני מוחלט.* pic.twitter.com/RdYIdA9TJ6 — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) November 26, 2024

Bennet explained that according to the agreement, since no buffer zone on the Israeli-Lebanese border was defined, that would prohibit “Hezbollah from building houses on the border,” which will be used as “vanguard bases for a potential future invasion.” He also emphasized that the agreement does not prohibit Hezbollah from rebuilding destroyed villages used as military bases to fire rockets toward Israel.

Another Likud party member who opposes the agreement is Tally Gotliv, who called the ceasefire agreement “terrible” in a post on X. “This is the absolute truth,” she stressed, adding she was “not convinced” that the agreement was allegedly a “’no-choice’ agreement.”

הסכם הפסקת אש נוראי. בכיה לדורות. זו האמת לאמיתה. אומרים שזה הסכם ׳אין ברירה׳. אומרים שהסכם עדיף על החלטת מועב״יט לכפות עלינו הפסקת אש. אומרים שעל ממשל ביידן אין מנופי לחץ והוא לא יתן גיבוי לישראל בהמשך הלחימה המוצדקת מול חיזבאללה. אומרים שממשל ביידן לא יטיל וטו על החלטת… — טלי גוטליב (@TallyGotliv) November 26, 2024

Gotliv stated that “A Security Council resolution cannot be imposed on Israel,” urging people to ask “what the implications of such a resolution are,” adding that “This ceasefire period will only strengthen Hezbollah.” She also stressed that Lebanese civilians living in the south will “once again serve as human shields for Hezbollah, with weaponry and launch sites embedded in their homes.”

“This is a bad agreement,” Gotliv reiterated, calling the prime minister to be steadfast and push “Hezbollah beyond the Litani River” so they may not be a “massive threat to Israel.”

Among all of the opposition, MK Tzvi Sukkut posted on X, stating he supports the agreement with some conditions. Sukkut explained, “To completely eliminate this threat, we would need to conquer all of Lebanon and, similar to the generals’ plan for the Gaza Strip, systematically destroy them over years.”

However, he stressed that “Israel is not a superpower,” and the country’s resource limitations may hinder that. He then explained that the “desired end state” should be the establishment of a “security buffer zone within Lebanon that would protect northern communities,” which the current agreement does not include.

International leader react

Foreign Ministers from the G7 democracies on Tuesday upped the pressure on Israel to accept a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying "now is the time to conclude a diplomatic settlement." In a draft statement at the end of a two-day meeting in Italy, the G7 ministers urged Israel to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza and condemned increasing settler violence in the West Bank.

The ministers also condemned the recent attack on the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and expressed their support for the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, saying it plays a "vital role."

This comes after several days of strained last-minute negotiation, in which Israel pushed for the removal of France as guarantor of the security situation in Lebanon, citing current diplomatic tensions between France and Israel.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday a "window of opportunity" was opening up regarding a possible Lebanon ceasefire, adding he hoped the parties involved would seize that opportunity.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday that the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah is "at a critical moment, perhaps a moment that also gives hope," as a Lebanon ceasefire deal is within reach due to direct mediation.