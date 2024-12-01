Hamas may agree to gradual withdrawal of IDF troops from Gaza - report

Hamas is open to a ceasefire agreement and may be more open to compromise than it has previously been, according to the Saudi-owned news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat on Sunday, citing Palestinian sources familiar with the matter.

The sources reportedly noted that the terror group had indicated it would accept a gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, including the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors.

During the transition period, Hamas would also accept the Palestinian Authority's control of the Rafah Crossing, the sources told the Saudi outlet.

However, Hamas reportedly conditioned such an agreement on the ability of residents of northern Gaza to return to their homes.

The sources further claimed that the terror group had agreed to the Palestinian Authority and Arab countries administering various sectors of the Gaza Strip. View of the Philadelphi Corridor between the southern Gaza Strip and Egypt, on July 15, 2024. (credit: Oren Cohen/Flash90)

'Internal consensus for agreement'

"There is an internal consensus to push for an agreement in Gaza,” the sources were cited as saying.

On Saturday, an Israeli official was cited by Walla as saying that Israel believed Hamas would agree to compromise on some subjects on which there had been a lack of agreement.

According to the official, the terror group's release of the video showing hostage Edan Alexander was a positive sign from Hamas.

Last week, the New York Times reported that some leaders in Hamas were considering a Gaza hostage-ceasefire deal, in which the IDF would remain temporarily in the Philadelphi Corridor in the Gaza Strip.

Walla contributed to this report.