Defense Ministry, IDF to construct 800 safe rooms in Shlomi

The Defense Ministry, Home Front Command, and the Shlomi local council have agreed to construct approximately 800 reinforced safe rooms in the town at a total cost of approximately NIS 140 million in a project titled the North Shield Project, the Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

Additionally, the Defense Ministry will carry out additional security enhancement projects, including fortifying schools, kindergartens, daycare centers, and strengthening other security components in Shlomi.

Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir instructed the acceleration of fortification work for communities along the northern border, according to the announcement.

Deputy Director General and Head of the Engineering and Construction Division, Erez Cohen, representatives from the 'Northern Shield' Directorate, and the Home Front Command met with Shlomi Council Head Gabi Naaman.

They agreed that the work in the town would begin in December, in accordance with the security situation assessment. Council Head Naaman called on residents to cooperate, sign the required documents, and complete the approval process promptly. Construction work on a residence in Shlomi, in northern Israel, as authorities pledge to construct more security rooms in the locality, December 5, 2024. (credit: Defense Ministry via Walla)

This week, the Knesset's Interior Committee held a discussion on rehabilitating communities in the north, with the participation of Minister Ze’ev Elkin, appointed to oversee the rehabilitation of the north and south, and Negev and Galilee Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf.

The discussion revealed that the government is still behind in addressing these issues. According to a government decision, NIS 15 billion will be allocated for rehabilitation over five years, despite the "Tnufa" headquarters for the north drafting a NIS 31 billion rehabilitation plan.

Situation for evacuees from the north

Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Forum of Frontline Communities, reminded ministers participating that "a government decision on the rehabilitation of the north was supposed to be made back in April, and to this day, no decision has been made. We prepared a plan with Cheney, the coordinator for northern rehabilitation, presented it to the Finance Ministry, and we want its implementation to begin."

"There are 70,000 displaced residents who want to return home, but it’s impossible to bring them back. In some cases, there are no kindergartens or schools to return to," Davidovich said. "Meanwhile, many entities are involved, but the work hasn’t started. My grandmother used to say that when three people prepare soup, it ends up as cholent. We need a rehabilitation plan already, followed by a work regime and clear timelines."