Editor's Notes: From Jerusalem’s newspaper to the new narrative leader of global Jewry

As the plane landed in Miami earlier this week, I found myself reflecting on the whirlwind year we’ve had. The Jerusalem Post Summit in Miami marked a dramatic moment for us – our inaugural summit in the Sunshine State, organized in partnership with the Shul of Bal Harbour.

Standing on stage, addressing an audience of influential figures, one question lingered in my mind – a question I’m asked all too often: “So, is The Jerusalem Post right wing or left wing?”

The curiosity is almost tangible, and the different ways people phrase this question never fail to amuse me. Some ask whether we’re pro- or anti-Netanyahu. Others critique us for being too right wing or too left wing. My response is always the same: We’re a Zionist newspaper. Period. Full stop.

The Jerusalem Post carries a 92-year legacy (we celebrated our 92nd birthday earlier this month), balancing a dual identity. On the one hand, we are an Israeli news organization deeply connected to the pulse of our nation. Conversely, we cater to an international audience, with 60% of our readers in the United States.

This duality defines who we are. What began as a publication primarily serving English-speaking immigrants to Israel has grown into a global platform, reaching tens of millions of unique readers each month. These readers span a broad spectrum – Jews, evangelical Christians, world leaders, and even, begrudgingly, members of terrorist organizations.

Our reach extends far beyond Israel’s borders. We’re quoted in reports by the White House and the Kremlin, and during my travels to Muslim countries, I’ve engaged with heads of state and business leaders who passionately debate our editorial views.

The Jerusalem Post serves as a beit midrash (study hall), bringing together diverse opinions, fostering dialogue, and encouraging unity without requiring uniformity. We are unapologetically pro-Israel and unapologetically Jewish.

However, being pro-Israel doesn’t mean we shy away from addressing our country’s complexities. Our mission isn’t about assigning blame; it’s about learning and fostering understanding that leads to unity. Disagreement isn’t just a cornerstone of Jewish tradition; it’s practically our national sport. Uniformity would be dull – and frankly, un-Jewish.

Lack of antisemitism coverage

While our primary focus remains on Israel, we can’t ignore the growing challenges facing Jewish communities abroad, particularly in the United States. Antisemitism has reached alarming levels, and the media landscape has shifted in troubling ways.

Eight years ago, CNN blamed Donald Trump for a swastika spray-painted on a Jewish cemetery. Today, incidents like these barely make it into the news. Antisemitism in America has become background noise – only garnering attention when tragedy strikes and lives are lost.

Can we afford to wait for another Tree of Life massacre? Another attack on a Chabad rabbi? The answer is unequivocally no.

At the Post, we are stepping up our coverage of antisemitism. We’ve gone from publishing 15 stories a day to aiming for 100. With additional resources, we could easily hit 200. The stories are there, waiting to be told. Over nearly two decades of covering the Jewish world, one lesson stands out: Silence enables injustice.

But reporting alone isn’t enough. We need action. Over the past few months, I pitched a project to many Jewish organizations: Imagine hundreds of young Post fellows stationed across the US and beyond. We would train them as journalists, equip them to hold leaders accountable, and empower them to speak out against hate.This isn’t just an idea; it’s a vision. And to bring it to life, we need your support.

Jewish media outlets around the world are struggling. Publications are closing, newsrooms are shrinking, and the voices that once carried our stories are fading. Yet the Post is thriving. We have the platform, the reach, and the determination to drive change.

As I concluded my speech in Miami, I looked at the audience – community leaders, philanthropists, and readers who believe in our mission. I reminded them that the Post is more than a newspaper; it’s a lifeline. It’s a source of truth in a world that often turns away. And in these turbulent times, we must shine brighter than ever.

We cannot be passive observers of history. Together, we can rewrite the narrative, ensure that the stories of our people are not just told but heard, and build a future where Jewish voices are stronger and louder than ever.Because at its core, that’s what being a Zionist newspaper is all about.

Coming full circle

Coming back to South Florida for this summit was a quote-unquote homecoming. Eighteen years ago, as a young emissary of the Jewish Agency, I arrived in this warm and thriving community with one arm still in the air from the IDF. I had the naive optimism of a millennial who thought he could change the world.

My mission? Persuade Floridian Jews to make aliyah – to emigrate to Israel. But here’s the twist: The longer I spent in South Florida, the more I came to realize why so many people choose to stay.

Florida has long been the bubble in American Jewish life. It’s a place where Zionism flourishes, where the community’s support for Israel is steadfast. In the words of Golda Meir, “We have nowhere else to go.”

That sentiment rang loud and clear then, just as it does now. Since then, the Jewish community in South Florida has grown exponentially. A once-small cosmos of Jewish schools, synagogues, and restaurants has expanded into a rich and diverse ecosystem.

Here at the Post, we have watched as readership from the Greater Miami area has continued to grow steadily, as shown by a 2% yearly increase over the past few years. This reflects the deep bond between this community and Israel, and it strengthens our mission of being a connector between Jewish life in Israel and the Diaspora.

In a moment to reflect while walking through the streets of Miami Beach and reconnecting with old friends, I was reminded that this community is vibrant and dynamic.

With the increasing number of Jewish schools and the innovative movements that are developing there, South Florida is a vibrant center of Jewish identity. But the challenges our people face around the world are still close to our hearts.

This summit was not only panels and speeches; it was a chance to remember the resilience of our people and the bond between Israel and Jewish communities around the world. It was also a reminder of the work that remains in fighting antisemitism, enhancing Jewish education, and bringing a sense of unity to diversity.

I’m proud of the pipelines we’ve built, but I am keenly aware of a multitude of gaps that we need to fill. This is why, at the Post, we strive to be anything but regular news.

We aim to be a marketplace for solutions, a platform for connection, a voice for the voiceless, and a launching pad for your ideas. We have a few surprises and positive developments for our readers – to be continued.