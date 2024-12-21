'We haven't volunteered to kill our son yet': IDF invite hostage parents to fallen soldier event

The parents of Nimrod Cohen mistakenly received an invite to a Hanukkah event for bereaved families from the IDF on Friday.

Yehuda Cohen, Nimrod's father, was furious at the invitation and told KAN, "They have already declared us a bereaved family."

The IDF had earlier confirmed that Nimrod was alive, and the brigade commander called to apologize following the incident. His father said this was not enough and that he wanted the results of the investigation into his son's kidnapping.

He elaborated, telling Walla that after discovering it was for bereaved families, he "exploded [with rage]."

He went on to say, "I told her what this insensitivity is; we are not a bereaved family. We haven't volunteered to kill our son yet." Palestinians take control of an Israeli tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

No one checks

Yehuda said this was a clear lack of thoroughness, "No one looks and checks before sending."

He said he felt as if they were saying, "We know this is an invitation for bereaved families, but you VIPs can come without him dying."

"I am in the war for the liberation of Nimrod and not at all into ceremonies. It's annoying, but I mainly want to channel all this into pressure for a hostage deal."

"Just as Netanyahu coldly deals with his own survival at the expense of the State of Israel and the hostages, I coldly deal with the release of my son. Without emotions," he said.

The IDF stated that the invitation was sent out "by accident and in good faith." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Nimrod was taken hostage during the opening attacks on October 7 while serving in a tank on the border with Gaza.

He was taken from the now-famous tank, which also held the late Cpt. Omer Neutra and Sgt. Oz Daniel and Sgt. Shaked Dahan. Nimrod is, as of December, the only survivor from the tank crew.