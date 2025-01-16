Israel kills over ten terrorists in double round of West Bank airstrikes

The Israel Air Force and Shin Bet (National Security Agency) killed over ten terrorists over the past week during two airstrikes that took place in Jenin, located in the West Bank, Israel's military announced on Thursday.

The military added that Israel's security forces also operated in the West Bank overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

During the operation, the IDF apprehended approximately 50 wanted individuals. It also noted that the forces confiscated terror funds and additional weapons.

IDF operates in the West Bank published January 16, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Operations in the West Bank

Following the operation, the IDF emphasized that it "will continue to operate to thwart terror and maintain the security of the citizens of Israel."

This comes after the Palestinian Red Crescent said that three Palestinians were killed, along with others wounded, during an Israeli air strike in Jenin on Wednesday.

Reuters contributed to this report.