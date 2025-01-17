Majority of Israeli public favors hostage deal, poll finds

Some 73% of Israelis favor a hostage deal to return the hostages held in Hamas captivity to Israel, according to a Maariv poll published on Friday.

Israel and Hamas signed the deal in Doha in the early hours of Friday.

The poll also showed that 19% of the public opposes the deal, and 8% have no opinion on the matter.

A significant difference also emerged between opposition party voters, nearly all of whom (91%) supported the deal, and current coalition party voters, where a small majority (52%) were in favor, and a significant minority (37%) were opposed.

Additionally, according to the poll, 45% of the public believed that the government was only partially meeting the war goals, while 36% thought the government did not meet them at all. Protestors call for the release of the hostages in Gaza outside Hakirya base in Tel Aviv, January 14, 2025. (credit: Raquel G. Frohlich)

Only 8% of the public believed the government was fully meeting its objectives, and 11% were unsure.

On this subject, too, coalition party voters were divided into those who voted for opposition parties.

Some 54% of coalition party voters said the government was partially meeting its objectives, with an additional 11% believing it was meeting them fully.

Opposition voters, on the other hand, were evenly split between those who believed the government was partially meeting its objectives (46%) and those who thought it was not meeting them at all (45%).

With regard to the haredi framework to draft haredim into the IDF proposed by Defense Minister Israel Katz earlier this week, the poll indicated that a slight majority of the Israeli public (52%) accepted it.

Some 24% said they opposed it, and 24% had no opinion on the matter.

Opposition voters were resolute in their stance against the framework, with 74% saying they opposed it. In contrast, voters for the coalition bloc were more inclined to support it, with 44% voicing their approval of it and 39% opposing it.

Coalition gaines two seats

According to the poll, the coalition bloc has gained two seats and now holds 51 mandates in comparison with last week, however it is still behind the opposition block who gained 59 seats.

The National Unity Party dropped to 17 by two seats, while Likud had 23 seats and Otzma Yehudit 7, with each gaining one seat.

If a potential party led by former prime minister Naftali Bennett with 26 seats would join the electoral race, Netanyahu's coalition would gain two seats.

However, the poll showed that the opposition bloc led by Bennett would maintain a majority of 65 seats, even without the Arab parties.