Haredi organizations press on efforts to prevent IDF recruitment - report

In Bnei Brak, extremist Haredi group Am Kadosh uses a modest office front that serves as the command center for protest efforts to shield young Haredi men from IDF enlistment, according to an N12 report.

According to the report, the organization runs a comprehensive operation that includes hotlines, educational materials, and symbolic rewards for those who refuse to report for service.

Simultaneously, a separate hotline, backed by Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush, advises yeshiva students to ignore draft orders, the report noted.

The Haredi draft has long been a point of contention in Israel, with debates in the Knesset over potential recruitment laws ongoing. Despite these discussions, organizations like Am Kadosh have taken measures to actively fight against compliance. Yehuda Blau, the organization's director, describes their headquarters as a "war room," asserting, "This is a war on the soul, a war on each and every one of us."

The group’s activities include distributing thousands of brochures with titles such as "Instructional and Professional Guidance for the Haredi Young Man Dealing with a Military Draft Order." The report alleges that they also reward individuals who refuse to enlist. "We send personal messages of appreciation to every young man who does not enlist or report," Blau revealed. Their representatives assure callers that as long as they continue yeshiva studies and heed their rabbis' guidance, they are under no real threat beyond psychological pressure.

Minister Meir Porush operates a separate hotline aimed at providing legal advice and guidance to those facing potential revocation of their Torah-study exemption. However, recordings from the report reveal unequivocal advice from representatives instructing callers to avoid any engagement with the draft process. One representative counseled a yeshiva student to "stay away from places where you might encounter police" and assured him that legal assistance would be available if necessary.

The group has also established a hotline named "The Kidnappers Have Arrived," which activists claim has successfully intervened in cases involving the arrest of draft absentees. A recent incident reportedly saw the release of a deserter detained in Modi'in Illit after activists mobilized through the hotline.

Blau’s staunch opposition to military service remains unchanged, even when asked about the possibility of the IDF adapting to Haredi customs. "The entire idea of the army and the state is based on secularism and heresy," he stated. "Heresy, even with a kippah on it, remains heresy." Blau dismissed the concern over the military's needs: "Let it manage... that's not our job."

Authorities respond to concentrated anti-draft efforts

Minister Meir Porush clarified that his hotline operates under the directive that individuals should act according to the guidance of spiritual leaders, not by government or military instruction. "The purpose is to advise and guide, not determine how they should act," he said.

The Israel Police confirmed a recent arrest of a suspect wanted for questioning over an unrelated criminal matter. The detainee, declared a "draft absentee," was released after receiving a summons for further questioning.