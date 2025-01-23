A new chapter for hassidim and the IDF - opinion

As a native of Meah She’arim and founder of the Netzach Educational Network, I have witnessed firsthand the profound capacity for change within the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) community.

Today, I stand witness to a historic transformation: Hassidim from the Belz, Karlin-Stolin, and Sanz communities are preparing to enlist in the IDF, under the guidance and blessing of their rebbes.

This is not merely a policy shift; it is a brave new chapter in our community’s story.

The decision to form a special hassidic unit within the IDF marks a significant cultural shift. It reflects a deeper understanding and appreciation of the need for our community to contribute more actively to the broader Israeli society.

The decision to form a special hassidic unit within the IDF marks a significant cultural shift. It reflects a deeper understanding and appreciation of the need for our community to contribute more actively to the broader Israeli society.

This change is driven by a sacred principle in hassidic life – the directive of a rebbe. When a rebbe decides, it paves a path that many will follow, no matter how unexpected the direction might seem to outsiders.

The bravery of these rebbes – who have endorsed their followers’ military service – cannot be overstated. They have initiated a crucial dialogue within our communities about our roles and responsibilities in a state that, while secular, is profoundly Jewish in its character and purpose.

The Karliner Rebbe, for instance, has faced harsh criticism and even physical violence for his stance, yet he remains steadfast. He teaches us the importance of non-confrontation and perseverance, virtues that are essential as we navigate this new terrain.

Working to bridge worlds

My work with the Netzach Educational Network has always been about bridging worlds. We integrate secular education with traditional Torah study, preparing our students not just for roles in the workforce, but as full participants in the Israeli tapestry, while remaining proud members of the haredi community.

I believe deeply that the future of the Jewish state depends on all segments of society taking active roles in its security and economy – including haredim.

The special technological track designed for these hassidic recruits respects their religious lifestyle while providing meaningful opportunities to contribute to our nation's security. This initiative is not just about accommodating religious practices; it's about transforming the perception of haredim as separate from or immune to the challenges faced by our country.

This moment of integration is significant not only for its immediate impact but for the cultural doors it opens. It is a demonstration of what is possible when tradition meets modernity – not in conflict, but in cooperation. Every hassid who dons an IDF uniform is not only fulfilling a civic duty but is also breaking down barriers, fostering a new understanding of shared responsibility and communal growth.

As we move forward, let us take pride in this bold step and recognize it for what it is: a transformative moment for both the haredi community and Israeli society at large.

Let it be a call to all of us, across all divides, to seek ways to contribute, to engage, and to unite. Our strength as a nation lies in our diversity and our ability to respect and integrate the many paths of Jewish life into our collective journey.

This is a courageous new chapter for us all. As we support these pioneering souls, we must also pave the way for more integration, more understanding, and more shared responsibility. The future of our nation depends on it.

The writer, a rabbi, is founder and head of the Netzach Educational Network.