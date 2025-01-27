KKL's concert gives a night of hope for injured IDF heroes

Last week, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) hosted an event to honor IDF soldiers injured fighting since October 7.

The concert took place at Reading 3 in the Tel Aviv Port, providing a vibrant and lively atmosphere for all those who attended. Music, dancing, and an abundance of food and drink set the stage for a night of hope and joy in the midst of so much pain and loss.

The event, hosted by model and activist Nataly Dadon boasted a star-studded lineup of musicians and included performances by Subliminal, Eliad, and Itay Levy. The acts were intimate and interactive, with performers taking song requests, holding up banners of fallen soldiers, and wearing military berets handed to them throughout the show.

Some of the performers also stepped into the crowd and invited audience members on stage to join them as they sang. Eliad called out to the crowd, “Let everyone come home in peace! The nation of Israel lives!” as he performed his hit song “Tamid Halamti” (“I Always Dreamed”).

Rafael, a soldier from the Golani Brigade recently wounded in Gaza, said, “I think this can cheer up the soldiers, and it’s a great idea.” He also pointed out that “This place isn’t very accessible for wheelchairs.” Indeed, the venue has limited accessibility for the disabled. KKL-JNF's logo with an added yellow hostage solidarity ribbon added. (credit: SCREENSHOT/FACEBOOK/KKL.JNF.EN/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

KKL's background

Since 1901, KKL-JNF has worked on the development of the land of Israel and strengthening its connection with the Diaspora. In the current war KKL-JNF served as a pillar of strength for the nation of Israel through ecological projects, social events, and education projects.

With two terror attacks occurring in central Tel Aviv within the past week and Israelis anxiously awaiting the return of the remaining hostages held in captivity in Gaza, events such as this one are pivotal in boosting morale and demonstrating the strength and resilience of the Israeli people.