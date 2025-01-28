Amichai Chikli cancels plans to Belgium over legal, security threats

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli canceled his planned speech at the European Parliament in Brussels on Monday due to security concerns, KAN reported.

The decision, made under the guidance of Israel's National Security Council, came from fears that pro-Palestinian organizations might file a legal motion for his arrest upon arrival in Belgium.

Despite the alert, a subsequent investigation by Israeli security officials and the Shin Bet indicated there was no concrete threat or imminent danger to Chikli. However, Belgian authorities informed Israel that Chikli would not be granted diplomatic immunity, as Belgium did not officially sanction his visit. Without these protections, Chikli faced potential legal risks.

The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement earlier in the day, explaining the decision: "In light of specific warnings and following the directive of security officials, Chikli was required to cancel his trip to the European Parliament in Brussels."

Chikli himself expressed regret over the cancellation. "I was saddened to receive a directive from security officials to cancel my participation in the International Holocaust Remembrance Day events at the European Parliament," he said. DIASPORA AFFAIRS and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli speaks at a meeting of the Knesset Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Hind Rajab Foundation, an organization that pursues legal actions against Israeli officials abroad, claimed responsibility for the heightened legal risks.

In a statement released on Monday evening, the foundation wrote on X: "Amichai Chikli canceled his planned visit to Belgium because of the risk of arrest linked to our legal action. Israeli Kan News reported that Israel asked Belgium whether Chikli would have immunity, and Belgium responded that he would not.

"By refusing to grant immunity, Belgium has upheld international law, making it clear that arrest remains a possibility. This development is a victory for accountability and a warning to those who believe that they can act with impunity."

There is now confirmation that Israeli minister Amichai Chikli canceled his planned visit to Belgium because of the risk of arrest linked to our legal action. Israeli Kan News reported that Israel asked Belgium whether Chikli would have immunity, and Belgium responded that… pic.twitter.com/uhzPN9IWxf — The Hind Rajab Foundation (@HindRFoundation) January 27, 2025

This development comes amid growing international scrutiny of Israeli leaders. In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The warrants, citing alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes, further underline the heightened legal challenges facing Israeli officials abroad. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Who is the Hind Rajab Foundation?

The Belgium-based Hind Rajab Foundation filed a complaint against an IDF soldier vacationing in Brazil at the beginning of January 2025, accusing him of "participating in massive demolitions of civilian homes in Gaza during a systemic campaign of destruction."

Subsequently, the Brazilian Federal Court ordered an investigation be opened into the soldier on account of the "war crimes" he allegedly committed.

HRF is one of the anti-Israel organizations that has recently targeted IDF soldiers with doxing and legal campaigns, basing its allegations on footage published by the soldiers on their social media accounts.

According to its website, it “focuses on offensive legal action against perpetrators, accomplices, and inciters of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine.” It also claims to prioritize “awareness campaigns to challenge Israeli impunity."

According to NGO Monitor, the founder of HRF, the Lebanese-born Dyab Abou Jahjah, has a long history of anti-Israel activism. He has backed Hezbollah and claimed in the past to have received “military training” from the terror group.

Following the elimination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in September, Jhajah eulogized him in a post on X/Twitter, adding he had met him in 2001.

In October, following the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Jhajah posted on X, “You can kill resistance leaders; Their death is a testimony against you. For history will write: They stood up, they said no, they showed the way. Millions will follow their path, hundreds of millions. Your power will fade, your dominion will end, and so will you. It is fated.”

On the day of the October 7 attacks, he further posted regarding the massacre perpetrated by Hamas in southern Israel, “These Palestinian resistance fighters entering these settlements are all refugees whose parents were ethnically cleansed from these villages in 1948/1967. Anyone neglecting this fact is not seriously engaging in a conversation but is spreading Israeli propaganda, whether willfully or not.”

Jahajah has also termed 9/11 as “sweet revenge” and has voiced Holocaust denial claims, NGO Monitor reported.

Michael Starr and Keshet Neev contributed to this report.