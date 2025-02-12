Grapevine February 12, 2025: Not forgotten

Over the past 16 months, families of hostages, their friends and supporters have marked the birthdays of their loved ones murdered by Hamas or still in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

These bittersweet birthday parties involve discussions about the honoree and a great deal of community singing. Music represents both joy and sadness, and so do the songs sung at the birthday parties of absentee honorees – perhaps more so when the honoree is a talented singer, composer, or instrumentalist.

This was the case this week when the 24th birthday of hostage Alon Ohel was commemorated not only by families in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square, but also in Jerusalem by President Isaac Herzog.

The president and his wife have, over the past year, accompanied the Ohel family members, worrying together with them over the fate of Alon, while attempting to give the family hope and comfort.

Before October 7, Alon was a lively young man and a talented pianist with hopes and dreams.

His family recently learned that he had been wounded in the eye and was suffering from shrapnel wounds.

For almost 500 days, they and other families of hostages have gone through agonizing scenarios, imagining what their loved ones must be suffering.

These painful thoughts were exacerbated following the release last Saturday of hostages Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami, who returned to Israel looking gaunt and emaciated, and who had undergone severe mental and physical abuse.

The Herzogs sat with the Ohel family, slightly ahead of the actual date of Alon’s birthday, and engaged in an emotional and deeply moving conversation.

Alon had planned to study at the Rimon School of Music in Tel Aviv. To draw attention to this dream, one of his family's many initiatives is the Yellow Pianos project, in which pianos have been placed in prominent public areas across the country with the inscription "You are not alone."

Some of the hostages who have returned were in solitary confinement for a very long period, so it is doubly important for the message on the pianos to get to Alon and anyone else who has a chance to hear a radio broadcast.

Throughout the ordeals of the hostages, Herzog has championed their release, has spoken personally to numerous heads of state and government urging them to put pressure on Iran and its proxies to force Hamas to release all the hostages, both living and dead.

In addition, he has met many times with the families and with released hostages, both at the President’s Residence and in the kibbutzim where so much death and destruction were wrought by Hamas.

It is very sad that Israel is a country in which the president’s plea to save lives is largely ignored. SERBIAN FOREIGN Minister Marko Djuric of Serbia attends the plenary session of the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland, in 2024. (credit: REUTERS)

Ohel also has Serbian citizenship, and this week Serbia’s Foreign Minister Marko Djuric issued an urgent appeal for Ohel’s immediate and unconditional release.

During his visit to Serbia in September of 2024, Herzog, accompanied by Idit Ohel, the mother of Alon, raised the hostage issue and the urgency of freeing the hostages with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and with Djuric, who is related to the Ohel family.

Hostage access to broadcasts

■ SOME OF the hostages were permitted to watch television or listen to the radio for two hours a day, though the three who were released last week were not afforded this luxury.

But the female IDF observers, who were released a week earlier, did listen to the radio, which was tuned to KAN Reshet Bet.

On the eve of Shavuot they heard Prof. Ruchama Albag, the aunt of Liri Albag, in an interview with Liat Regev on Reshet Bet. When they met Prof. Albag at Liri’s birthday party after their return from captivity, they told her how it had boosted their spirits.

Hamas had told them that when they would eventually be released, they would be going to the US or somewhere in Europe, because Israel no longer existed.

But the young women, who heard the Reshet Bet broadcasts, knew that this was not true, and that incredible efforts were being made throughout the nation to secure their release. The broadcasts gave them hope and strength.

Reshet Bet is part of KAN 11, which broadcasts the stories of hostages, fallen soldiers, and victims of the Hamas massacre several times a day.

Would the young captives have heard the broadcasts, if Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi had been able to implement his threat to close down KAN 11, soon after he came into office. Only a public broadcasting network could do what KAN 11 does in the line of public service.

Israel's Graecophiles

■ ARGUABLY ONE of Israel’s best known Graecophiles, Yaron Enosh, who runs a weekly radio program on Reshet Bet mainly devoted to Greek music, composers, and poets, will present a slightly broader cultural adventure at the Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, February 25, at 5 p.m.

Enosh, who spent his youth in Herzliya and much of his adult life in Jerusalem, currently lives in Tel Aviv, but Jerusalem is still close to his heart. Thus, the offering at the museum is being presented under the title of “Jerusalem of the Balkans.”

It will include songs and stories that are part of the ongoing traditions of Balkan Jews. Enosh will be accompanied by a six-piece band.

Jerusalem Post alumni making moves in politics

■ IN ITS 90 plus years, The Jerusalem Post has been a stepping stone for many of its editorial staff and freelance writers. Founding editor-in-chief Gershon Agron became mayor of Jerusalem. David Makovsky, a former editor-in-chief of the paper, is the director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Benny Morris became a widely respected professor of history. Eli Groner, who started his career in journalism at the Post, went on to serve as Israel’s economic attaché in Washington and later as director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office. He is currently managing director of the Israel branch of Koch Disruptive Technologies.

Freelance columnists Dore Gold and Ron Dermer each became ambassadors. Gold, who is the long-term president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, has held several prestigious positions, including Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations, while Dermer, who is now strategic affairs minister, is a former ambassador to the United States.

The most recent diplomatic appointee with Post connections is author, journalist, and businessman Tom Rose, whom US President Donald Trump has appointed as US ambassador to Poland.

An Orthodox Jew, Rose was a senior adviser to vice president Mike Pence during the previous Trump administration. Far-right in his politics, Rose has in recent days attacked various US agencies, particularly the United States Agency for International Development, accusing them of being part of the deep state.

Poland has welcomed Rose’s appointment, as in his radio broadcasts he has frequently made pro-Polish remarks, and has a keen understanding of Poland.

Rose was publisher and CEO of the Post during eight of the 10 years that he spent in Israel.

Appointed in 1997 by the Hollinger Group, the previous owners of the paper, Rose was a very tough taskmaster who forced all the editorial staff to become paid subscribers, whereas prior to his arrival, everyone who worked for the paper received it free of charge in addition to a Hebrew paper.

Cantorial concert

■ THERE IS no better way to honor the memory of a beloved cantor than to hold a cantorial concert in his honor. That’s exactly what Jerusalem’s Great Synagogue board is hosting this coming Sunday, February 16, at 7 p.m.

Admission is free of charge, and in addition to the Jerusalem Cantor’s Choir, participating cantors will include Avremi Kirschenbaum, Haim Gantz, Israel Rand, Avraham Bernholtz, Avremi Roth and Leizer Brook, accompanied by pianists Raymond Goldstein and Elhanan Mintz.

Goldstein is the associate conductor and resident composer and arranger for the Jerusalem Great Synagogue Choir. He has been a member of the faculty of the Rubin Academy of Music since 1978 and the Tel Aviv Cantorial Institute since 1991.

Causing chaos at Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

■ REGIONAL COOPERATION Minister David Amsalem has a knack for causing chaos. Whether by circumstance or design, he invariably manages to upset the applecart and did so at the annual conference of the Israel Directors Union (IDU) at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. FROM RIGHT: Hadar Zofiof Hacohen, CEO, Israel Directors Union; Nir Zichlinskey, chairman, SRI Global Group; Orit Benvenisti, CEO, Tigbur Group; and Ilan Flato, CEO, Association of Publicly Traded Companies. (credit: ELAD GUTMAN)

Amsalem’s decision to cancel the Directors’ Cadre program prompted a storm of angry protest. What had been intended as a professional exchange of information and business networking became an arena of political turmoil, shaking the world of corporate governance.

The conference became the stage for a heated debate regarding the future of board appointments. Amsalem’s proposal to abolish the Directors Cadre sparked fierce discussion.

Several participants warned of the potential harm to corporate governance standards and the risk of politically motivated appointments. This was almost a carbon copy of upheavals in the Justice Ministry.

Part of the reaction to Amsalem’s decision was a strongly worded letter of protest by the board of the IDU.

As he frequently does, Amsalem turned his decision into an issue of inequality between different ethnic groups, which provoked IDU CEO Hadar Tzofiof Hacohen to query how people of North African background would be identified. By their last names? Their parents’ origin?

In her opinion any statement charging discrimination against North Africans, or Mizrachim as they are called in Hebrew, lacks any practical implementation and completely misses the true goal of diversity.

She was critical of the conclusion of an Amsalem-appointed committee that ministerial appointments are the most suitable alternative. “What is this comparable to?” she queried. “Imagine a controlling shareholder in a public company, subject to the committee’s criteria, appointing the external director. Could such a thing be acceptable?”

Among those attending the conference were CPA Nir Zichlinskey, chairman of SRI Global Group; Eugene Kandel, chairman of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange; Prof. Joseph Gross, IDU chairman and one of its founders; CPA Regina Unger, chairwoman of Hamat Group, director at leading companies, and chairwoman of the Directors’ Forum within the IDU; Yanki Quint, CEO of the Israel Lands Authority; Zila Zfat, retired vice president of the Tel Aviv District Court and chairwoman of the Committee for Director Appointments in Banking Corporations; Shahar Turgeman, president of the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce; Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin, chairwoman of the Fund for Victims of Terror; and Ophir Pines-Paz, chairman of the board of directors at Orian.

Ben-Gurion University fundraising

■ AMERICANS FOR Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU) announced the addition of Kim Isaac as its vice president of advancement. Isaac will lead efforts to secure US contributions to Way Forward, a landmark $1 billion global fundraising campaign aiming to strengthen Israel’s future through its southern region, with Ben-Gurion University of the Negev serving as the region’s anchor institution and engine for growth.

Isaac comes to A4BGU with 27 years of experience working in highly successful advancement programs for higher and secondary education institutions, social service organizations, and Jewish federations, including Seattle University, University of Washington, and The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore.

To date, supporters from around the world have committed more than $475 million to the Way Forward campaign. Tasked with securing 60%, or $600m. of the campaign’s $1b. goal, A4BGU is galvanizing American supporters into action. The $1b. raised will support BGU’s capital building and expansion projects, student access and support, and academic and research excellence.

As the largest employer in the region, BGU is key to the economic vitality of southern Israel and is playing a pivotal role in rebuilding the Negev after the tragic events of October 7, 2023.

While planning for the Way Forward campaign was in the works long before then, the Hamas massacres gave the campaign an even greater sense of urgency.

“We are excited to have a professional of Kim’s caliber spearheading US development initiatives in support of Ben-Gurion University as the way forward,” said Doug Seserman, CEO of A4BGU

BGU was directly and disproportionately affected by the October 7 attacks, and yet the university community is spearheading the nation’s recovery and rebuilding. In massive numbers, BGU students, faculty, and staff volunteered in hospitals, aided families of IDF soldiers, and organized logistical operations to circulate food and supplies.

By joining A4BGU, Isaac is coming full circle both professionally and personally, having started her career in fundraising for Israel-related causes.

As the majority of philanthropic support for BGU comes from the United States, A4BGU plays a vital role in sustaining David Ben-Gurion’s vision: creating a world-class institution of education and research in the Israeli desert, nurturing the Negev community, and sharing the university’s expertise locally and around the globe.

Israeli Art Exhibition

■ THE ISRAELI Art Exhibition, which showcases Israeli artists, is being held this coming Friday, February 14, from 9 a.m., in the head office of Bank Hapoalim, 63 Yehuda Halevi Street, Tel Aviv.

This is the 25th year in which the bank is sponsoring the exhibition, and this year will be dedicated to raising awareness of the challenges faced by survivors of the Nova music festival and of communities that have been seriously affected by events on and since October 7.

Proceeds from the sale of artworks at the exhibition will be donated to the Tribe of Nova Community Association, which supports and assists survivors, bereaved families, and the families of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas.

The association provides direct and indirect support to 3,750 survivors in the South, 22 families of hostages, and the families of 411 of the victims who were murdered on October 7.

The exhibition will feature about 600 works by leading Israeli artists alongside young emerging artists, and will be displayed across six floors of the Bank Hapoalim building.

Among the prominent artists participating in the exhibition this year are Sigalit Landau, Miriam Kabesa, Yonatan Ullman, Zoya Cherkassky-Nnadi, Olga Kundina, Shimon Pinto, Yair Garbuz, Philip Rantzer, Yoni Gold, Michel Platnic, Moshe Tarka, Ziv Koren, and more.

This year, a thematic exhibition titled “Good Eyes” will be presented, honoring the men and women of the reserves for their incredible mobilization, dedication, and heroism.

It will feature approximately 25 photographs curated by Shoshi Chechnober, part of a large photography project initiated by Dafna Bar Gabel. Reserve soldiers were invited to share moments from their lives on the front lines during the war.

Additionally, this year the exhibition will host the Cafe Otef project, established with the support of Bank Hapoalim, which will sell gift packages and products from the western Negev settlements, alongside pralines and chocolates made by Dvir Karp, the chocolatier and owner of Chocolate Café, who was murdered in Re’im on October.

Art therapy summit

■ THE BIENNIAL YAHAT conference, the summit of the community of art therapists in Israel, will be held on February 16-17, 2025, at the Jerusalem International Convention Center.

The conference, which is considered the central event in the field and offers a space for learning, collaborative thinking, and creation, especially in the present challenging times when the understanding of the importance of emotional care and the contribution of art therapy to strengthening mental resilience is growing.

Lectures, workshops, and professional meetings will be led by acknowledged experts, and current research and innovative work methods will be presented. There will be experiential workshops in visual arts, movement, music, drama, and bibliotherapy, alongside discussions on therapists coping with collective trauma, loss, and crisis.

The conference will also include performances and an art exhibition. The conference, which is chaired by Shoshi Keisari and Amani Mussa, will bring together therapists from all over the country and provide a space for processing experiences, inspiration, and mutual learning.

Culinary courses

■ CULINARY COURSES are often little more than a few cooking lessons in which participants learn the art of preparing and presenting meals from entrées to desserts.

But the ORT Dan Center for Culinary Studies goes way beyond that, and in its newly launched From the Field to the Table course – which encompasses in-depth studies of the history and philosophy of food; how to recognize quality fruits and vegetables; the secrets of cheese-making; nutrition; all about wines; and much, much more – students learn much more about food than what is visible on the plate.

The 36-lesson course is led by expert and prizewinning chefs, winemakers, cheese-makers, and nutritionists. Among them are Michal Benvenisti, Elad Shacham, Yaniv Gur Arye, Dr. Erela Taharlev Ben-Shachar, and Azi Mitrani.

The course includes field trips to farms and orchards, as well as to food processing plants, and meetings with people in different branches of the food industry.

Celebrating centenaries

■ FOR SOME odd reason, 2025 is a great year for milestone anniversaries. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is celebrating its centenary, and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, which is just a few months older, is marking its centenary on Tu Bishvat, even though it opened its first class in December 1924.

In advance of Tu Bishvat, the New Year for Trees, President Herzog hosted Technion President Prof. Uri Sivan for a discussion, in which the two reflected on the Technion’s early days and its remarkable achievements over the past century.

During the meeting, Sivan presented Herzog with a commemorative stamp, which was specially designed in collaboration with Israel Post’s Philatelic Service, in honor of the centennial.

“The Technion is a symbol of Israeli excellence – 100 years of innovation, groundbreaking research, and the continuous pursuit of world-class achievements; a leading scientific and technological institute, the home of Nobel Prize laureates, and a bridge for collaboration between Israel and the world,” said Herzog.

In congratulating the Technion, Herzog said: “Israel Post, through the Philatelic Service, has designed a special stamp to commemorate the Technion’s 100th anniversary, which I was thrilled to receive as a tribute to this distinguished institution.

“The stamp reflects the past, present, and future – featuring the historic building in Haifa alongside the Technion’s groundbreaking scientific achievements that continue to propel Israel forward with hope and wishes for success for another century of excellence.”

His congratulatory comments were extended to Sivan, the Technion’s administration, research and teaching staff, employees, and, most of all, its students, “who are building a better future for us all.”

Looking back to the Technion’s earliest beginnings, Sivan said: “This is nothing short of a miracle. From a single building with just 16 male students and one female student, we have grown into a world-renowned university, home to Nobel laureates, with international campuses in New York and China. The Technion has been a cornerstone of Israel’s progress, from its early days through to the present. ”

The studies of the first cohort of students focused primarily on architecture and construction engineering. Their studies took place in the now-historic Technion building in Haifa’s Hadar neighborhood.

Since then, the Technion has played a pivotal role in shaping the young nation, with its alumni spearheading the development of Israel’s civil and security infrastructure.

It was during these formative years that the Technion’s unique DNA – its vision, values, and sense of purpose – was forged. In addition to the pursuit of excellence in research and education, the Technion has long carried a profound responsibility for Israel’s security, economy, and society.

It also takes great pride in its four Nobel Prize laureates: Distinguished professors Avram Hershko, Aaron Ciechanover, Dan Shechtman, and Technion graduate Arieh Warshel.

The unique stamp, designed by Pini Hemo in honor of the Technion’s 100th anniversary, which will be issued in conjunction with Tu Bishvat, captures the essence of the Technion’s past, present, and future, celebrating its proud legacy alongside the groundbreaking innovation it fosters in Israel and around the world. THE TECHNION building in Haifa as seen in 1934. (credit: ZOLTAN KLUGER)

The past is reflected in the number 100 and the original historic Technion building. Scientific and technological innovation is showcased in the upper portion of the stamp through a variety of symbolic elements: a molecule, representing groundbreaking achievements in chemistry, including the Nobel Prize in Chemistry; DNA, signifying advancements in biology, medicine, and life sciences; and an electron, embodying cutting-edge research and ingenuity in the branches of engineering.

The stamp is available for public purchase from February 11, on the Philatelic Service’s website.

