Ex-Mossad chief Pardo: Gov’t has opened 'gates of hell' on hostages with return to war

The government has opened the “gates of hell” on the Israeli hostages held by Hamas by deciding to return to war last week, former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo said on Thursday.

Speaking from the Meir Dagan Conference at the Netanya Academic College, Pardo said, “the gates of hell might have opened on the Gazans, but for sure they have opened on the 59 hostages, and there is no savior” for them.

Against the negative impact of the current government on the balance of democracy and the separation of powers, he said regarding “this government of strife…only protests can bring back liberal democracy.”

Pardo said that the threat to Israeli democracy and the Zionist enterprise was far greater from the government’s judicial overhaul than from the combined military threats posed by Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Yemen Houthis combined. Hamas terrorists shake hands with child as they stand guard as people gather on the day of the handover of hostages, February 22, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

Haredi draft

Speaking at the same conference, former IDF air force chief and commission chief for integrating haredim into the military Eliezer Shkedy said on Thursday that by 2030, the process of drafting haredim into the IDF will be irreversibly transformed.

Shkedy gave his narrative of his work for the government on trying to integrate haredim from December 2023 until mid-2024, saying that the IDF was ready to draft all of those eligible for military service by 2026.

Moreover, he said that the haredi leaders he was dialoguing with were not opposed at the time to the drafting of their followers who were not spending most of their time in yeshiva, as long as their yeshiva students who were engaged in Jewish religious studies full-time would be exempt.