Thieves break into Jerusalem zoo, steal rare birds

Three individuals broke into Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo and stole six rare birds and 20 lorikeets early on Thursday morning.

Zoo CEO Sigalit Hertz said that they believe the three individuals were "animal traffickers who knew exactly what to steal."

The zoo is in contact with the Israel Police and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA).

Hertz added the zoo was still hopeful the birds could be located quickly and returned safely to the zoo.

Animal trafficking has been increasing recently, with criminals focusing primarily on rare species with high financial value on the black market, Maariv reported. Scaly-brested Lorikeets eating watermelon; illustrative. (credit: Wikimedia Commons/Sockrosma)

Police, INPA conducted successful raids in recent weeks

Israel Police discovered a black lemur, parrots, Egyptian chameleons, and a stuffed Israeli gazelle during a raid at a residence in Netanya on Tuesday.

On Monday, authorities found three vervet monkeys across Israel, as part of a wave of wild animals seized over recent weeks.

On March 16, police found that monkeys and lion cubs were being illegally smuggled into Israel via drones from Egypt and Jordan.