Tzav 9 protesters block humanitarian aid trucks bound for Gaza at Ashdod Port

Activists from protest groups Tzav 9 and the "Generation of Victory" blocked humanitarian aid trucks bound for Gaza at the Ashdod Port on Tuesday, the organizations said in a statement.

The groups stated that they blocked "dozens of aid trucks destined for Hamas," after the trucks were loaded with supplies and equipment from UNRWA containers at the Ashdod Port.

Additional activists from Tzav 9 and Generation of Victory were on their way to the Kerem Shalom Crossing, where aid trucks pass inspection before crossing into the Gaza Strip.

Tzav 9 has previously gathered at the Ashdod Port to block aid trucks from entering Gaza, including last Thursday. Former president Joe Biden imposed sanctions on Tzav 9 last June over attacks on humanitarian aid convoys destined for Gaza.

Reut Ben Haim, chairwoman of Tzav 9, criticized the renewal of aid to Gaza, stating, "The transfer of aid trucks to Hamas is a crime that cannot be ignored. While the horrifying suffering of our hostages has continued for 600 days, the people of Israel are saying no." The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said it has begun distributing food aid in the Gaza Strip on May 26, 2025. (credit: GHF)

Protest group leaders criticize renewal of Gaza aid

"We will physically block this atrocity and the terrible strengthening of the murderous terror organization that cruelly holds our children in tunnels."

Captain (res.) Omer Waldman, also a leader in the "Generation of Victory" movement, said, "While our friends are being killed in combat in Gaza, the State of Israel is sending Hamas aid on a silver platter."

"This is not humanitarian – it’s national suicide and it’s ‘humanitarian ammunition.’ Every truck that enters the Strip prolongs the war. It’s time to say: Until the hostages are home – no aid. We will be here every week, hundreds of reservists who will come and stop this insane move with our own hands."