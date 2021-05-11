Ashkelon was a city of rocket survivors

The rocket that hit an Ashkelon building Tuesday and the flying glass that followed left Michelle Cohen and her 98-year old mother, Nina, unscathed.

“God loves us, it was a miracle,” Cohen told The Jerusalem Post hours later as she stood in front of her building close to the Mediterranean Sea.

Her neighbor, in a nearby apartment in the same building, was less lucky and died of wounds sustained in the attack.

So although her apartment was temporarily uninhabitable and she did not know where she, her mother or her dog would sleep, Cohen was of a mindset to count her blessings.



For more on Hamas attacks and IDF operations read here For more on rocket attacks against Israel read here



For more on Israeli strikes on Gaza read here. For more on world reactions to Gaza violence read here

Running for shelter was not an option when the siren rang out hours earlier because her mother depends on a walker and moves very slowly.

“I can’t take her to the shelter every time,” Cohen explained, adding, “I don’t want to just run and leave her.”

She had hoped that nothing would happen. Instead, “all the windows in the entire apartment exploded. All the glass came down. There were pieces of glass all over the living room and on our beds. We were in the living room on the sofa, We were just so shocked, we couldn’t believe what we saw.”

She remained calm as they packed a small bag and left. Now she stood on the sidewalk outside, with glass shards scattered around her. In back of her, red police tape was stretched across a number of metal grates.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Above her, one could see the broken windows and the black burned tiles where her apartment was located. Further down the street her mother and her dog sat in her brown Mitsubishi while Cohen worked the phones and tried to figure out where they could go.

“I don’t know what we are going to do,” said Cohen, 63, who is tall, with mid-length gray hair.

She was still shocked at how they had narrowly missed disaster. “I looked around in the house, nothing broke except the windows. It’s pretty miraculous,” she said noting that her glass table on the porch survived. “Even my bonsai didn’t break,” Cohen said.

Michelle Cohen The barrage of rockets was so intense on Tuesday afternoon that police asked city residents not to leave their homes. Those that did found themselves falling to the ground every few minutes as sirens rang out or running for a nearby shelter.

Although Palestinians in Gaza have launched rockets at Ashkelon for more than a decade, they are now more powerful and the pace more frequent than anyone can remember.

A short distance away, Tzuri Gerbi was cleaning out the freezer that stood outside his small market.

“There was a siren. We went to the safe room and then there was a strong explosion,” he said, adding that the building seemed to shake.

Now, he said, “I am trying to put things in order so we can open as usual.”

Throughout the day, close to 100 wounded, many suffering from shock, streamed into the nearby Barzilai Medical Center.

Among them was Yosef Earkei, who was using a sharp knife when the siren startled him. The knife slipped and cut his hand, sending him to the emergency room. When he arrived at its doors, he fainted. Hospital staff initially imagined that he was a serious trauma victim and cut his clothing.

So now he walked out in a hospital gown with a bandage on his hand.

Tzuri Teshuva was on his way to work in Ashkelon when he heard a siren, hid by his car, only to discover that his sister and her husband had been injured in an attack on their home. The couple, he said, was not able to make it to the shelter.

He was not waiting alone. His sister’s husband is one of seven brothers, most of whom arrived at the hospital and now waited outside.

Sivan Naim was with her one-year-old, but fell down a flight of stairs heading to a shelter.

Now she lay in a hospital bed, having hurt her legs.

Hagai Ezra hurt his hand as he headed to a safe room with his two daughters.

“I was more scared than they were,” Ezra said.

When asked how long he felt the city could survive such a rocket barrage, he responded, “it’s hard,” adding that “it has never been this bad.”

Another Ashkelon resident said that the situation “had already crossed the line” into intolerable.