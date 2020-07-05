Bedouin join mourners of ‘hero’ who save four from drowning

Jewish and Beduin mourners joined together Sunday at the Ashkelon funeral of 45-year-old Michael Ben-Zikri, who rescued a 40-year-old woman and her three children from drowning on Friday.Ben-Zikri, from Ashdod, didn’t have the strength to save himself after saving the distressed swimmers in a man-made lake near Zikim, after they apparently fell into sinkholes. The members of the rescued family, from the Beduin village of Hura, including a 14-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, were released from Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon on Sunday.Their father, interviewed on KAN radio, expressed his remorse and gratitude for Ben-Zikri’s efforts, whom he labeled a hero. Many residents of Hura attended Ben-Zikri’s funeral in solidarity with the family.Ben-Zikri’s wife Tali, who was with him at the lake, told the KAN Drom website that they had gotten married in February. “He was a good man, there wasn’t a second thought that he wouldn’t try to save that family.”On Sunday, questions were raised as to why the lake wasn’t fenced off, if the sinkholes posed a danger?“If they know there are sinkholes why are they leaving it open?” Ben-Zikri’s brother-in-law said to Channel 13.