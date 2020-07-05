The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Bedouin join mourners of ‘hero’ who save four from drowning

Jewish and Bedouin mourners joined together Sunday at the Ashkelon funeral of 45-year-old Micheal Ben-Zikri.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE  
JULY 5, 2020 18:55
Rescue team sent to search for the man who saved a family of four from drowning (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
Rescue team sent to search for the man who saved a family of four from drowning
(photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
Jewish and Beduin mourners joined together Sunday at the Ashkelon funeral of 45-year-old Michael Ben-Zikri, who rescued a 40-year-old woman and her three children from drowning on Friday.
Ben-Zikri, from Ashdod, didn’t have the strength to save himself after saving the distressed swimmers in a man-made lake near Zikim, after they apparently fell into sinkholes.
The members of the rescued family, from the Beduin village of Hura, including a 14-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, were released from Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon on Sunday.
Their father, interviewed on KAN radio, expressed his remorse and gratitude for Ben-Zikri’s efforts, whom he labeled a hero. Many residents of Hura attended Ben-Zikri’s funeral in solidarity with the family.
Ben-Zikri’s wife Tali, who was with him at the lake, told the KAN Drom website that they had gotten married in February. “He was a good man, there wasn’t a second thought that he wouldn’t try to save that family.”
On Sunday, questions were raised as to why the lake wasn’t fenced off, if the sinkholes posed a danger?
“If they know there are sinkholes why are they leaving it open?” Ben-Zikri’s brother-in-law said to Channel 13.


