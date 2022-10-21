How Netanyahu was toppled by Nir Hefetz - analysis

Channel 13 on Thursday night aired extensive interviews with Nir Hefetz, former top aide to Benjamin Netanyahu, and recordings of his calls with key Netanyahu officials giving the comprehensive story of Hefetz’s rise and fall – with his fall leading to toppling the former prime minister himself.

Hefetz was one of the two key former aides to turn on Netanyahu and become a state’s witness to help the state prosecution develop its public corruption cases against the former prime minister.

In the Channel 13 program Hamakor, Hefetz recounts critical meetings he had with former Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch and Netanyahu, which are at the heart of the Case 4000 media bribery affair.

“In one meeting, he [Shaul Elovitch] gave me some papers and asked me to bring them to Netanyahu. I showed them to Netanyahu who read them [carefully] from start to finish.” Nir Hefetz

Hefetz said that “in one meeting, he [Elovitch] gave me some papers and asked me to bring them to Netanyahu.”

Next, Hefetz stated, “I showed them to Netanyahu who read them [carefully] from start to finish,” and then immediately called his secretary to set an appointment with Elovitch.

Unlike Netanyahu’s testimony that he never discussed Bezeq and Walla policy issues with Elovitch, Hefetz said that he snuck Elovitch into a meeting with the former prime minister through a side door to address just those issues.

Hefetz explained that Elovitch wanted Netanyahu to get his desired Bezeq merger with YES media to be approved before the 2015 election in exchange for rallying Walla completely behind Netanyahu.

A major spin-off problem in all of this, said Hefetz, was Yair Netanyahu demanding that the Likud unleash scorched earth attacks not just on former Labor leaders Isaac Herzog and Tzipi Livni, but also against former Bayit Yehudi leader Naftali Bennett.

Media requests from Sara and Yair Netanyahu

Hefetz said that some of the media requests from Yair and Sara Netanyahu were “very difficult to cope with on a professional level” in terms of their vulgarity and breaking norms.

In one recording, Sara slams former Shin Bet chief Yuval Diskin as a “half-wit” and “chutzpan [arrogant person] for refusing to place security at a residence that the Netanyahus usually left empty.

Further, Sara can be heard saying that all of the Shin Bet only cares about “covering their asses.”

Moreover, Hefetz described Sara as controlling Netanyahu’s appointments, even regarding appointing national security council chiefs and military secretaries.

In another recording, Sara blows up at Hefetz over video footage of Netanyahu being filmed falling while getting into an IDF navy boat.

Many recordings are also with former top Netanyahu aide Gil Sheffer tearing into Sara as being unstable and into former Netanyahu aide Natan Eshel for being an alleged serial liar.

The program started back in 2009 when Hefetz first started to work for the Netanyahus for over a year, moves to 2014 when he returned to work for them and shows him rise in the Netanyahu sphere and then his becoming trapped within Case 4000.

Hefetz describes the first moment in February 2018 when the police banged on his door, screaming his name to arrest him.

He said that in that moment he knew his life was changed forever.

The Likud released a response denying most of the allegations and noting portions of Hefetz’s testimony in court which were favorable to them.

Channel 13 noted that it did pay Hefetz for the interviews and recordings, but said this was not unprecedented.