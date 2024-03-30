Yair Netanyahu's stay in US costs 2.5 million NIS annually - report

Yair Netanyahu's continued stay abroad costs 2.5 million shekels annually for Shin Bet security, a chauffeur, a daily allowance, and more, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

During his interview on N12, former Shin Bet official Shlomo Harnoy expressed his disagreement over this allocation of Shin Bet security personnel, arguing it departs from protocol. Ami Dror suggested these measures often serve as status symbols, raising questions about resource allocation and national security priorities.

According to the N12 news report, Yair Netanyahu's security arrangements include, among others, two Shin Bet security personnel from the Personal Security Unit, a dedicated driver, a vehicle leased by the Israeli consulate, and a daily allowance. This comprehensive security package comes at a considerable cost, estimated at around 207,000 shekels per month, or approximately 2.5 million shekels annually.

Shin Bet director Ronen Bar speaks at Tel Aviv University, in June. In a recording first played on Kan TV this month, he spoke of seeking out and eliminating those who were behind the October 7 attack. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Shlomo Harnoy, a former head of the State Division for Personal Security at the Shin Bet, vehemently opposed this setup, emphasizing, "Yair Netanyahu is not supposed to be secured by the agency, I think that's the most essential thing." He highlights the departure from established security protocols, where only select individuals, including the prime minister, president, and Supreme Court president, were entitled to Shin Bet security.

Following public protests outside the attorney general's office during Sara Netanyahu's interrogation, a ministerial committee, led by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, was promptly convened to address the family's security concerns.

Concerns over security as a status

Ami Dror, formerly in charge of Benjamin Netanyahu's security team, provides insights into the underlying motivations, suggesting that enhanced security measures often serve as a status symbol rather than a genuine security need. He remarked, "Much of the pressure on those being secured is for status, to go around and look important in various places."

Harnoy further elaborated on the implications of diverting Shin Bet resources to secure individuals outside the usual scope of protection, expressing concerns about compromised security and misallocation of resources.

"The issue here isn't just the salary, but that we're dealing with this story from Shin Bet security personnel who are supposed to be elsewhere," he said.