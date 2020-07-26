The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Benjamin Netanyahu

The three ways Netanyahu tries to delegitimize protests against him

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 26, 2020 11:25
Israeli Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the Prime Minister's Residence, Jerusalem, July 25, 2020 (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Israeli Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the Prime Minister's Residence, Jerusalem, July 25, 2020
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Thousands of people have been taking to the streets of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and – starting this weekend – in other spots across the country to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s management of the coronavirus crisis as well as the fact that he remains in office despite standing trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
Netanyahu has refused to engage with the protestors and has instead had his Public Security Minister Amir Ohana try to get the Israel Police to block the demonstration from taking place outside the official Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.
These are some of the claims Netanyahu has made about the protests in recent weeks:
1) On Saturday night July 25, Netanyahu posted a screenshot of Channel 12 News on his Facebook page, claiming that the news outlet exaggerates the size of the protests. The picture was of the Charles Clore Park in Tel Aviv and it was quite empty at the time. Later that evening, just under 1,000 people would be at the park. “This is an embarrassment, an embarrassment, an embarrassment,” he wrote.
What Netanyahu refused to admit though, was that at the exact same time as he posted the picture from Tel Aviv, the largest demonstration to date was taking place in Jerusalem outside his official residence. In addition, for the first time, there was a protest outside his private home in Caesarea. He, of course, did not share those photos.

2) On July 19, after another night of protests outside his residence, Netanyahu tweeted: “The secret is out. A Palestinian flag at a demonstration organized by Ehud Barak, the partner of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, yesterday outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem. An embarrassment and disgrace.”
The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the so-called “secret” lone Palestinian flag waved by a protester on the street outside the prime minister’s house during the Saturday night protest that was #attended by thousands of Israelis.
There is no proof that former prime minister Ehud Barak is involved in any way in the protests. That did not stop Netanyahu from using Barak’s name as well as Epstein as an attempt to defame the protestors.

3) On July 15, Netanyahu shared a video from a protest in Jerusalem where a protestor yelled at Channel 13 journalist Avishai Ben Haim – a known supporter of the prime minister – that he should go “kiss Bibi’s a**.”
“The shameful attack yesterday at the left-wing protest against journalist Dr. Avishai Ben Haim, alongside the violence that raged there against the police, needs to be condemned. This is a disgrace and embarrassment,” the prime minister tweeted.
The cursing of Ben Haim was condemned across the political spectrum, but what Netanyahu’s opponents took issue with was the categorization of the protest as “left-wing”. Many right-wing activists, including card-carrying members of the Likud Party, have publicly come forward to say that they have also participated in the protests.
The protests have drawn a wide-range of people – from the Right and the Left – all demonstrating for a variety of reasons. Some are opposed to Netanyahu, some to deadlock with the Palestinians and some to the way he has managed the coronavirus crisis.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu protests
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amir Ohana needs to serve the people, not the government's interests By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Going batty in times of corona and politicking By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by