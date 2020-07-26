The three ways Netanyahu tries to delegitimize protests against him

Thousands of people have been taking to the streets of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and – starting this weekend – in other spots across the country to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s management of the coronavirus crisis as well as the fact that he remains in office despite standing trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.Netanyahu has refused to engage with the protestors and has instead had his Public Security Minister Amir Ohana try to get the Israel Police to block the demonstration from taking place outside the official Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem. These are some of the claims Netanyahu has made about the protests in recent weeks:1) On Saturday night July 25, Netanyahu posted a screenshot of Channel 12 News on his Facebook page, claiming that the news outlet exaggerates the size of the protests. The picture was of the Charles Clore Park in Tel Aviv and it was quite empty at the time. Later that evening, just under 1,000 people would be at the park. “This is an embarrassment, an embarrassment, an embarrassment,” he wrote.What Netanyahu refused to admit though, was that at the exact same time as he posted the picture from Tel Aviv, the largest demonstration to date was taking place in Jerusalem outside his official residence. In addition, for the first time, there was a protest outside his private home in Caesarea. He, of course, did not share those photos.
2) On July 19, after another night of protests outside his residence, Netanyahu tweeted: “The secret is out. A Palestinian flag at a demonstration organized by Ehud Barak, the partner of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, yesterday outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem. An embarrassment and disgrace.”The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the so-called “secret” lone Palestinian flag waved by a protester on the street outside the prime minister’s house during the Saturday night protest that was #attended by thousands of Israelis.There is no proof that former prime minister Ehud Barak is involved in any way in the protests. That did not stop Netanyahu from using Barak’s name as well as Epstein as an attempt to defame the protestors.
3) On July 15, Netanyahu shared a video from a protest in Jerusalem where a protestor yelled at Channel 13 journalist Avishai Ben Haim – a known supporter of the prime minister – that he should go “kiss Bibi’s a**.”“The shameful attack yesterday at the left-wing protest against journalist Dr. Avishai Ben Haim, alongside the violence that raged there against the police, needs to be condemned. This is a disgrace and embarrassment,” the prime minister tweeted.The cursing of Ben Haim was condemned across the political spectrum, but what Netanyahu’s opponents took issue with was the categorization of the protest as “left-wing”. Many right-wing activists, including card-carrying members of the Likud Party, have publicly come forward to say that they have also participated in the protests.The protests have drawn a wide-range of people – from the Right and the Left – all demonstrating for a variety of reasons. Some are opposed to Netanyahu, some to deadlock with the Palestinians and some to the way he has managed the coronavirus crisis.
יצא המרצע מהשק: דגל הרשות הפלסטינית בהפגנת השמאל שמארגן אהוד ברק, שותפו של הפדופיל המורשע ג׳פרי אפשטיין, אתמול מחוץ לבית ראש הממשלה בירושלים. בושה וחרפה. pic.twitter.com/hsFcfG6OYS— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 19, 2020
ההתקפה המבישה אתמול בהפגנת השמאל על העיתונאי ד״ר אבישי בן חיים, יחד עם האלימות שהשתוללה שם נגד שוטרים, ראויה לכל גינוי. בושה וחרפה pic.twitter.com/Iell8QByjx— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 15, 2020