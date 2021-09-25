Bennett heads to NY for UN speech

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to take off for New York overnight Saturday, ahead of his first-ever address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Bennett will meet with Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen Almarar on Sunday evening, in what will be his first meeting with senior officials from Abraham Accords states.

In his speech at the UN on Monday morning, Bennett plans to speak out against hypocrisy and double standards to which Israel is held in international forums. Contrary to his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu, Bennett does not plan to use visual aids or other stunts.

The UN General Assembly sign outside of the United Nations building in New York (credit: TAMAR BEERI)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Iran will also play a key role in Bennett’s speech, but he does not plan to make Israeli intelligence findings public. Rather, he will say that Israel will do all that it takes to stop the ayatollahs’ regime from attaining a nuclear weapon.

The prime minister is also expected to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonino Guterres and US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, as well as to speak at a Jewish Federations of North America event, at which leaders of other Jewish Diaspora organizations are expected to be present.

Bennett’s UN speech is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. in New York and 4 p.m. in Israel, before the holiday of Simhat Torah begins on Monday evening. He will stay in the US for only one day of the holiday because he is Israeli; Diaspora Jews observe two days.