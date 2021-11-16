Bennett: No matter what happens with Iran talks, we'll defend ourselves

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stressed that Israel would defend itself, no matter what happens in the nuclear talks between Iran and the world powers, during a visit to an exercise being carried out by the IDF in northern Israel on Tuesday.

"We are surrounded by security challenges and the goal is to take advantage of periods of relative quiet to build strength. Therefore, we are preparing for various scenarios, both near and far," said Bennett. "We are dealing with Iran and its affiliates in Lebanon and Syria. No matter what happens between Iran and the superpowers, and we are certainly concerned about the fact that there is not enough toughness in the face of Iranian violations, Israel will defend itself, on its own."

During the visit, Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated that "we are of course following everything happening on all fronts."

"We are currently seeing Iran's policy within Iran in the nuclear context, as well as its strengthening outside Iran, and its influence in Syria and Lebanon," added Gantz. "The world must act against Iran and Israel must continue to do what it needs in every front in general and in the northern front in particular."

Last week, the IDF began a drill in northern Israel, as part of which reservists in the 36th Division, also known as the Ga'ash Formation, were called up.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz visit an IDF drill in northern Israel (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

About 3,000 soldiers from the Golani Brigade, Armored Corps, artillery and reserve brigades, along with intelligence and the Air Force, took part in the drill.

"We found here a very cohesive and trained system that is gaining more and more capabilities, and I am very happy with what we have seen here," said Gantz about the drill.

"The state budget has been approved and this is especially important for the IDF, which can properly plan its resources, train continuously and intensively and invest everything it needs in preparing for the next war," said Bennett.